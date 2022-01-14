Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in January 🎶

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kick back with some live music, create some crafts or get in touch with your inner self with some yoga.

Check out this line-up of events happening this weekend:

Movin’ and groovin’ 🎶

7 Feet of Soul

Come out on January 16 for an acoustic and electric soul jam-filled night featuring 7 Feet of Soul at the Charleston Pour House.

The Charleston-based acoustic singer and songwriter is known for playing cover songs from a wide variety of genres that spans 40 years.

The show starts at 6 p.m. and is free to attend .

The Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston .

Motown Throwdown

On January 16 , powerhouse soul band Motown Throwdown will fill Charleston Pour House with a night of funk, soul, pop, rock, R&B, and jazz.

The group blends Motown soul with unique style and arrangement from across the musical spectrum. Come out for an energetic performance with soulful solos, vocals, and synchronized melodies.

The show starts at 1 p.m. at The Charleston Pour House .

Jay Van Raalte Band + Inn Vinegar

On January 15 , come out to see guitarist, songwriter, and singer Jay Van Raalte rocking out with multi-genre vocal, guitar, bass, piano, and drum quartet Inn Vinegar .

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m at The Charleston Pour House .

The show is for all ages, but attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Those under 21 are subject to a $5 surcharge that must be paid in cash at the door.

Tickets are $10.

BYOB and create some crafts 🖌️

Boards & Brunch DIY Workshop

On January 15 , Board & Brush is hosting a Boards & Brunch DIY Workshop . Join in on this popular workshop and create your very own wood sign.

All materials and step-by-step instructions will be provided to help you create a beautiful piece of art for your home or for a gift. A variety of paint and wood stain colors are available.

The class is BYOB and food. Attendees must be at the least age of 16. Registration closes 48 hours prior to the event.

Limited seating is available! Project options are all $68 and can be found here .

The workshop begins at 10 a.m. and is located at 1300 Savannah Highway, Suite 2 in West Ashley .

Yoga in the park 🧘

Outdoor Yoga at Park Circle

Barefoot Yoga will host an Outdoor Yoga class on January 15 at Park Circle .

The class will take place outside the main community building at 4800 Park Circle .

It’s $10 to participate and fit for all levels. Don’t forget a yoga mat and some water!

