The Tesla Cybertruck has been delayed so many times that it’s impossible to keep track of when it’s coming out (or if it’s coming out). The latest news has it beginning production in the first quarter of 2023. While Tesla has an earnings call scheduled for January 26, it’s possible that we won’t get any real Tesla Cybertruck news until March. Yet rumor has it that Tesla is in the process of designing a smaller, younger sibling to the Cybertruck. Could Tesla really be making new trucks when it hasn’t even put the first one out?

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO