BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County couple is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly letting dozens of domesticated deer starve to death. Pamela A. Reinhardt (also known by the surname Rytlewski) and her husband, both 57, are each facing a charge of abandonment of or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The charge is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO