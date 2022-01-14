ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWQWM Financial Report

By Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management
 6 days ago

According to the Commerce Department Retail Sales fell much more than expected in December as surging prices took a big bite out of spending. Excluding autos, retail sales fell 2.3%. Considering that the sales numbers are not adjusted for inflation,...

#Commerce Department#Inflation#Producer Price Index#Nwqwm Financial Report#F 150
