NWQWM Financial Report

The global cryptocurrency market is expected to grow from $1.44 billion in 2020 to $1.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The market is expected to reach $2.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%.Major players in the cryptocurrency market are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Inc., BitFury Group Limited, BTL Group Ltd., Coincheck Inc., Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Ledger SAS, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corporation, Ripple, Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX)., Xapo, BitGo, Binance, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global Inc., CoinDesk, and Bitmain Technologies Ltd.The cryptocurrency market consists of sales of digital or virtual currencies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate independently of a central bank and employ encryption techniques to regulate the formation of their units and verify the transfer of payments.
