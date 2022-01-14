Raiders get Strip sendoff to Cincinnati

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
With one quarterback preparing to start his journey at UNLV, another announced Tuesday that his ride is over. Tate Martell, the former Bishop Gorman star who was most recently a quarterback at UNLV, is retiring from football, an official UNLV spokesperson confirmed to the Review-Journal. The announcement came just hours...
Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
Mac Jones may have failed to lead the New England Patriots past the Wild Card round, but there is no doubt he has made huge strides in his rookie season and made everyone proud–including his girlfriend Sophie Scott. A couple of days after Jones and the Patriots lost to...
Comments / 0