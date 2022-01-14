ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shkreli Ordered To Return $64M, Is Barred From Drug Industry

By Associated Press
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has ordered Martin Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits reaped from inflating the price of a lifesaving drug and...

Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS
WNCT

Calls for Starbucks boycott after vaccine rule axed

The announcement came just weeks after Starbucks said all employees would be required to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. Many consumers online condemned the decision, with #BoycottStarbucks trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
GREENVILLE, NC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Second Amendment preservation’ act would prohibit federal gun restrictions

Law enforcement agencies and local governments could face penalties of up to $50,000 for enforcing certain federal regulations on firearms, under a proposal advanced Wednesday by Iowa lawmakers. The bill, Senate File 2002, would add a lengthy section to Iowa Code that affirms the state Legislature – not the federal government – has the authority […] The post ‘Second Amendment preservation’ act would prohibit federal gun restrictions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Authorities: Major drug bust in Denver shows Mexican cartels’ reach

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement investigations continue to target cartel-driven drug trafficking networks nationwide as Mexican cartels maintain operational control of the southern border, and transport dangerous narcotics and synthetic opioids to major U.S. cities. Last year, law enforcement officials announced some of the biggest drug busts in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

Feds: Florida Man To Serve 3 Years In Prison, Pay Back Over $800,000 In COVID-19 Relief Fraud

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Tampa-area man who collected over $800,000 in COVID-19 relief funds has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for fraudulently collecting the funds. Louis Thornton III, 63, of St. Petersburg, was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud. He must also pay back the money he received. According to court documents, Thornton submitted fraudulent applications in 2020 for Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program loans through the Small Business Administration on behalf of several defunct companies. The documents said Thornton’s applications fraudulently claimed the companies were operational and had suffered economic injury from the pandemic. Thornton obtained a total of $814,632.50 and used the money to invest in stocks, futures and commodities, the documents said. The Paycheck Protection Program represents billions of dollars in forgivable small-business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of the coronavirus relief package that became federal law in 2020. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
TAMPA, FL

