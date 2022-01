If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. For the last two years, The Ordinary fans have been asking the brand — and taking to Reddit — when their favorite acne-fighting serum was coming back. Salicylic Acid 2% Solution was discontinued in 2019 but behind the scenes, Deciem was in the lab reformulating the best seller to make it even better at fighting blemishes without irritation. Finally, the new-and-improved Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is here! But there’s one catch — it has a waitlist of more than 400,000...

SKIN CARE ・ 21 HOURS AGO