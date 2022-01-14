6 simple tips to save on energy costs

With the cost of everything going up quickly, you’ve probably felt the dent in your wallet already from soaring energy costs. They’ve gone up 33% nationwide! A lot of people have been looking at their bills thinking it’s a mistake, but they’re correct. Here are some ways that you can try to save a little bit on your energy bill. First, try turning down your thermostat down just a little bit. A few degrees here and there can really add up in the long run. Also, turn it down more when you leave the house. I’m not saying turn it off so the pipes burst, just enough to make it cost-efficient! Reach out to your provider if you think you might have problems paying your bill. There are plenty of programs out there to help!

