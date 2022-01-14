ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

6 simple tips to save on energy costs

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - As unpredictable as winter weather can be, soaring energy costs are adding additional uncertainties as to what it will cost to keep your home cozy this season. Don't resign yourself to living with a chillier home or wearing three layers of clothing to bed before trying these tips to...

www.chron.com

YourErie

Tips for saving money on energy bills during the cold weather months; heating assistance available for those in need

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Winter is here, which means people are cranking up the heat in their homes. Pennsylvania has several programs in place to help those in need during the winter months. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available for those who qualify. LIHEAP helps families pay their heating bills by sending a one-time payment […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Tech Crunch Tuesday: Home energy saving tips

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For this week’s Tech Crunch, we’re talking energy savings. Aside from watching that thermostat and turning off the lights, two of the biggest energy wasters in your home are the washer and dryer. Even though most machines sold these days claim to be “high efficiency,” laundry guru Cyndi Bray has these […]
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

National Grid shares tips for lowering energy costs in winter months

With the temperatures dipping down in the single digits, many of you may find yourself turning up the heat in your home to stay comfortable. That's why you may be unpleasantly surprised with the cost of your heating bill this time of year. Experts with National Grid said have your...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
VoiceOfDenton

7 Quick Tips to Help You Save Energy & Money This Winter

With the cooler (and sometimes cold!) temperatures that pop up in our North Texas weather this time of year, your home’s energy usage will increase. To help you save both energy and money, Denton Municipal Electric has prepared the following energy-saving tips to help get you through the winter:
DENTON, TX
WTOL-TV

LIST | Tips on how to cut energy costs during winter months

As "National Cut Your Energy Costs Day" approaches on Jan. 10, FirstEnergy would like to remind people how they can manage their energy use while staying warm – especially as many people continue to spend more time at home during the pandemic. While customers are unable to control the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101wkqx.com

Energy costs have spiked 33% nationwide- here’s how to save on your bill

With the cost of everything going up quickly, you’ve probably felt the dent in your wallet already from soaring energy costs. They’ve gone up 33% nationwide! A lot of people have been looking at their bills thinking it’s a mistake, but they’re correct. Here are some ways that you can try to save a little bit on your energy bill. First, try turning down your thermostat down just a little bit. A few degrees here and there can really add up in the long run. Also, turn it down more when you leave the house. I’m not saying turn it off so the pipes burst, just enough to make it cost-efficient! Reach out to your provider if you think you might have problems paying your bill. There are plenty of programs out there to help!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
localsyr.com

Simple tips to clean out your closet

January is the perfect time to clean up and clear out and fashion expert Allison Harrison says that there are simple ways you can start today. A great place to start is by taking everything out of your closet so that you can have an entire picture of what you hold inside your closet. She also adds that everyone should be realistic about what you’re going to wear going forward and try to get rid of worn items or styles that you just don’t wear anymore.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Popculture

The Perfect Temperature Setting That Could Cut Down Your Heating Bill

This time of year, many people are obsessing over their thermostats to try and save some money, but it may be more simple than you think. A new report by the U.S. Department of Energy found that it was most efficient to set your home temperature at 68 degrees Fahrenheit for most of the day. Changing it more than twice within 24 hours may cost you rather than save you money.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to collect forest seedlings from healthy areas and spread them over fire-scarred land, helping the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

