The Spanish manager remains cautious before facing a high-flying Kerala Blasters... ATK Mohun Bagan will have just two practice sessions under their belt after missing out on training for 11 days before taking on league leaders Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL). Due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases within the camp they saw their last two matches postponed. An important defender still remains in quarantine but the big guns in Roy Krishna, Sandesh Jhingan have all started to train with the group.

