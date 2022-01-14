ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application For Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have announced open application and enrollment for the fifth annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program.

The Nat Moore Scholarship Endowment provides scholarships to graduating seniors from high schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties. The Nat Moore Vocational Grant provides grants to young adults ages 18-24 to aid in furthering their education.

Here are the guidelines for the scholarship and grant:

Nat Moore Scholarship – award amount $10,000 ($2,500 per year for four years)

  1. Application deadline February 28, 2022 by 11:59 pm EST. No late submissions will be reviewed or accepted.
  2. Must be a high school senior graduating from a Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe or Palm Beach County high school in or before June 2022.
  3. Demonstrate financial need to attend college.
  4. Minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 grade scale, excluding home studies).

Nat Moore Vocational Grant – maximum award amount $3,500 (towards cost of entire program)

  1. Applicants must be between the ages of 18-24. If current or graduating high school senior, documentation is required.
  2. Demonstrate financial need.
  3. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Eligible students can apply for the scholarship and grant by CLICKING HERE.

In its fifth year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation, both the scholarship and the vocational grant are designed to bolster efforts in bridging the gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma. During the 2021 season, the scholarship was awarded to six graduating seniors selected through an application process that showcased community service, leadership, financial need, and academic standing.

The fund is a continuation of the Nat Moore Foundation, which started in 1998 to serve the youth of South Florida through education. The Miami Dolphins Foundation through the Nat Moore Endowment Fund is committed to raising $10 million to fund educational opportunities for South Florida youth.

Nat Moore is a Florida native, born in Tallahassee but grew up in Miami, where he attended Miami Edison Senior High and Miami-Dade Community College. At the University of Florida, Moore was a star running back and later inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as a “Gator Great” in 1978. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1974 and was a star wide receiver for thirteen seasons from 1974 to 1986. He is currently the team’s Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations. His post retirement career is filled with humanitarian work and philanthropy.

CBS Miami

Two Broward Men Become Millionaires With Florida Lottery Scratch Off Tickets

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winning a million dollars in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game is becoming contagious. This time, two men in Broward each scored a million dollar prize by playing the Florida Lotterys’ THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. Reynald Belizaire, 59, of Pembroke Pines, claimed a $1 million top prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.  Belizaire purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 12681 Miramar Parkway in Miramar. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.  Craig Feldman, 55, of Wilton Manors, purchased his million dollar...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Three New Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Sites Open In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida opened five additional monoclonal antibody treatment sites, three of which are local. The South Florida sites are at Markham Park in Sunrise, Miami Dade College North Campus at 11380 NW 27th Ave, and the West Boynton Recreation Center in Lake Worth. The two other sites are in Jacksonville and Altamonte Springs. The sites will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the beginning of the month, Governor Ron DeSantis requested that the federal government increase the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments it sends to the state to at least 30,000 doses per week. On January 7th, the governor announced that 15,000 doses of Regeneron had been secured and would support new monoclonal antibody sites. A full list of state-supported operational monoclonal antibody therapy sites can be found HERE. Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the COVID-19 virus. Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is for individuals who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. It can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients who have contracted COVID-19. The treatment is not a substitute for vaccination.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade School Board Narrows Down Search For New Superintendent

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami-Dade School Board met Tuesday for hours to discuss efforts to replace outgoing superintendent Alberto Carvalho. The list of candidates is down to three ahead of a future meeting that will involve public input. “We have identified 3 individuals by names,” said Lubby Navarro, District 7 School Board member. The board’s vice-chair Dr. Steve Gallon made his recommendation for the next leader. “I would like to make a motion to make Dr. Jose Dotres as the new superintendent of schools,” says Dr. Gallon. “I stand in my charge; I am prepared with the three to have a conversation of who checks off all the boxes.” The other two individuals include Jacob Oliva and Dr. Rafaela Espinal. Some board members expressed interest in wanting a process where candidates would attend a public meeting soon. “The majority wants a public process and I want a public meeting so my community can hear,” said Navarro.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

5000 Role Models Of Excellence Holds 29th Annual MLK Day Scholarship Breakfast Virtually

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County’s 5000 Role Models of Excellence mentorship program held is 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday morning. Though it was virtual again, speakers included President Joe Biden, America’s first Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband), the Rev. Al Sharpton, and CNN Anchor Don Lemon to name just a few. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also took part, along with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and outgoing Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. There was also a tribute to Carvalho, who is leaving South Florida, to become the new superintendent of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

FMU Construction Program Offers Students Chance To Build Success At Zero Cost

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A first-of-its-kind program kicked off at Florida Memorial University on Tuesday. For many, it will give them the keys to a wide range of jobs in construction. In Ann McNeill’s class, the entry into learning began with a question, “How much money do you want?” McNeill is one of the instructors of the program, she’s also a general contractor, CEO of MCO Construction and Services, she also runs a number of other businesses. “I’ve never been asked that question before let me tonight think about the answer to that question,” she recalled of the first time she had to...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Biden Administration Launches Program To Repair and Replace 15,000 Bridges, Including In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Joe Biden on Friday announced a new program to repair and replace the nation’s bridges through funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law that passed Congress in November including bridges in South Florida. “My bipartisan infrastructure law includes the largest investment in our nation’s bridges since the creation of the Interstate Highway System. Bridges to connect us, bridges to make America work,” Biden said at the White House. “There’s a lot of talk about disappointments and things we haven’t gotten done — we’re gonna get a lot of them done, I might add — but this is something we did...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

