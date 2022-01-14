Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application For Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have announced open application and enrollment for the fifth annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program.

The Nat Moore Scholarship Endowment provides scholarships to graduating seniors from high schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties. The Nat Moore Vocational Grant provides grants to young adults ages 18-24 to aid in furthering their education.

Here are the guidelines for the scholarship and grant:

Nat Moore Scholarship – award amount $10,000 ($2,500 per year for four years)

Application deadline February 28, 2022 by 11:59 pm EST. No late submissions will be reviewed or accepted. Must be a high school senior graduating from a Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe or Palm Beach County high school in or before June 2022. Demonstrate financial need to attend college. Minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 grade scale, excluding home studies).

Nat Moore Vocational Grant – maximum award amount $3,500 (towards cost of entire program)

Applicants must be between the ages of 18-24. If current or graduating high school senior, documentation is required. Demonstrate financial need. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Eligible students can apply for the scholarship and grant by CLICKING HERE.

In its fifth year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation, both the scholarship and the vocational grant are designed to bolster efforts in bridging the gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma. During the 2021 season, the scholarship was awarded to six graduating seniors selected through an application process that showcased community service, leadership, financial need, and academic standing.

The fund is a continuation of the Nat Moore Foundation, which started in 1998 to serve the youth of South Florida through education. The Miami Dolphins Foundation through the Nat Moore Endowment Fund is committed to raising $10 million to fund educational opportunities for South Florida youth.

Nat Moore is a Florida native, born in Tallahassee but grew up in Miami, where he attended Miami Edison Senior High and Miami-Dade Community College. At the University of Florida, Moore was a star running back and later inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as a “Gator Great” in 1978. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1974 and was a star wide receiver for thirteen seasons from 1974 to 1986. He is currently the team’s Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations. His post retirement career is filled with humanitarian work and philanthropy.