City leaders celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis city leaders gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Friday.

During the event at the City-County Building, there were musical performances from jazz vocalist EvelynRai, a wreath laying ceremony, and presentations by speakers offering their own takes on the legacy of Doctor King and the work left to be done in the city.

“These last two years may very well have been the most difficult two years in the entire 200-year history of the city of Indianapolis,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “That makes service in this time, not only admirable but necessary. To unite our city, to protect our city, to make it a clean and healthy pace to live, these are the fundamental goals of the world like the one doctor king imagined for us.”

The Office of Minority and Women Business Development also took the time to award their inaugural Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Community Impact Award. It was awarded to Lindsey Mintz for her work in service of civil rights for the Jewish Community of Indianapolis.

“We each must seek out these uncomfortable conversations, not because we have something to share or say of our own experience or perspective, of course we do, but because we have something to hear. Because we have something to learn. When you know the other, you are less likely to fear the other,” said Mintz. “I’m feeling very humble because this is such a privilege to be able to do this work, to do this for a community I love, not just the Jewish community but the Indianapolis community.”

This year’s theme was “Bravery. Unity. Resiliency,” summarizing Dr. King’s response to the challenges and activism during the Civil Rights Movement.

