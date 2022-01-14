ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

County launches ‘It’s My Santa Fe’ ad campaign

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ur9Ho_0dm8qtn800

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County is asking residents who want to help their community to go ahead and do it. The City of Santa Fe Environmental Services Division launched the ‘ It’s My Santa Fe ‘ campaign highlighting simple steps every resident can take to make the city a better place to live.

Story continues below

“The past two years have not been easy. We’ve navigated the change, turmoil and uncertainty caused by COVID-19. All of the challenges we faced in our community before the pandemic are still present, and many have been amplified by the changes in our lives and habits brought about by living with this virus. It’s easy to get overwhelmed and feel as though one person, one family, can’t make a difference. But the truth is that even the smallest actions add up to something bigger,” said Shirlene Sitton in the same news release, Environmental Services Division director.

According to a news release from the City of Santa Fe, the following are some suggestions:

  • Pick up a few pieces of litter every time you are outside.
  • Plant native trees/plants in your yard to provide habitat for pollinators and reduce your water use.
  • Research how to fix an item that’s broken before automatically throwing it into the trash.
  • Learn to Recycle Right.
  • Remember to bring your reusable bags to the grocery store when you go shopping.
  • Volunteer with or donate to local non-profits.

For more information, visit santafenm.gov/mysantafe .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe man told it could take months to fix ticket

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man has gone from shock to frustration after getting a ticket. It’s one he didn’t even deserve. He is trying to clear up the mess but seems to be getting no help from the city. The man is calling for action from the city’s Parking Department after he […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

FEMA offering multiple vaccine events for kids around the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA is offering multiple vaccine events for kids around the state. In Albuqureque, the Los Padillas and Thomas Bell community centers will host an event as well as the New Mexico State Police station later this week. FEMA is offering events in Dona Ana, Chaves, Taos and Colfax counties. Walk-ins are welcomed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico health officials project omicron peak by late January

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the state continues to see between 4,000 and 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported each day, New Mexico health officials say the latest forecasts suggest the high number of new omicron-related cases should peak by the end of January or early February. The projection was discussed Wednesday during health leaders’ first public […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM hospitality employer looks to fill more than 300 jobs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the largest hospitality employers in the state is looking to fill more than 300 jobs. Heritage Hotels & Resorts is hosting a series of hiring fairs at their properties across the state. That includes Hotel Chaco and Sawmill Market in Albuquerque. They are looking for everything from the front desk […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Santa Fe County, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
Santa Fe County, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County says more systems online following cyberattack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County says more systems are back online following last week’s ransomware attack. Behavioral health, the housing department, animal care service, and emergency and public safety are fully operational. All other departments are operating on a limited basis. The county suggests residents visit its website or call the department to see what […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe residents fed up after flooding damages homes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents left with homes flooded, roads washed out and without water following a water main break last week. This is just the latest of problems in the area and now residents are putting the blame on the city for not fixing things the first time.  “Really it’s been an ongoing […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD, AFR seeing some staff shortages for COVID

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is juggling as it deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases. AFR Lieutenant, Tom Ruiz, says about 40 firefighters are out right now because of COVID either an infection themselves or exposure. Despite that, all AFR trucks are operating and crews are able to meet the required response time. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Plant count increases ahead of New Mexico marijuana sales

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico regulators have doubled the number of marijuana plants that licensed growers can cultivate as the state prepares for recreational sales to start this spring, officials announced Tuesday. Increasing the plant count makes sense “to ensure that everyone can maximize the benefits of a thriving cannabis industry,” said state Cannabis […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News 13 Breaki
KRQE News 13

Sky Railway to expand in the new year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique train in Santa Fe will add more adventures in the new year. Sky Railway travels along 18 miles of track between Santa Fe and Lamy. In the new year, they will offer new experiences including a chef on wheels dining experience, stargazing, and a wild west-themed adventure. It will […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city councilor wants to repeal the plastic bag ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been on-again and off-again then back on again. The plastic bag ban in Albuquerque. City Councilor Brook Bassan wants to toss Albuquerque’s plastic bag ban for good. “To me, we’re adding a regressive tax to a lot of members in our community who can’t afford to buy these bags,” Bassan said. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Performances of ‘Hamilton’ postponed to 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Performances of Hamilton at Popejoy Hall are postponed by more than a year because of COVID-19. An email was sent to those who bought tickets saying the performances will now take place in May of next year. They are rescheduling them because of breakthrough positive cases within the company and the ongoing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico governor delivers 2022 State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kicking off the final regular session in her first of two possible terms as New Mexico’s chief executive, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered the annual State of the State address Tuesday, opening day for the 2022 New Mexico Legislative Session. For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the Governor […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: 2022 legislative session begins

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –  New Mexico’s 2022 regular legislative session begins today. Lawmakers will gather for a short, 30-day session that looks like it will be packed with discussions ranging from how to spend billions of dollars to how to decrease state-wide crime. Lawmakers tackled a lot in 2021 across three different sessions amid the pandemic. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cybersecurity team continues restoring APS system following attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School students were back in class on Tuesday as the district says they are making progress recovering from last week’s cyberattack. “So it’s an ongoing process that we continually upgrade and develop the system so that they are protected. The reality is this entire time we’ve continued to be attacked, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho Fire Dept. lowers hiring age

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Fire Rescue Department is making it easier for you to join the ranks. They’ve lowered the hiring age from 21 to 18. The department is also holding Q&A sessions with applicants early on in the process and providing study guides for the written test. The idea came up […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen airport receives federal funding under infrastructure law

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is going to benefit from the federal infrastructure package passed by Congress. Senator Martin Heinrich was in Belen on Tuesday to talk about where some of that money is going. Heinrich chose to visit the Belen Municipal Airport that’s receiving $159,000 from the bill this year and similar amounts in […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Albuquerque woman believes she saw asteroid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local woman believes she captured video of the asteroid that scientists say came within a million miles of earth on Tuesday. Julie Duran lives in Albuquerque and sent a video she recorded in the Ventana Ranch area at about 5:30 p.m. According to NASA, the asteroid is the closest to come […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian fatalities in New Mexico are the highest in a decade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –In 2019, the City of Albuquerque launched an ambitious program called Vision Zero to put an end to pedestrian deaths but two years later, crash statistics show pedestrian fatalities are holding steady in the city with dozens killed each year. It was a bleak year for pedestrians in Albuquerque that was punctuated by […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy