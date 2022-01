ELDORA, Colo. — You can take the skateboarder out of Florida, but most of them usually don't end up on the slopes of Colorado. "I wanted to snowboard since I was little but I never got into it, I always just watched it on TV," Corey Hicks said. "I was like, 'this is the coolest thing ever, sliding down a mountain on snow.' In Florida, we have boxes and grass."

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO