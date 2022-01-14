ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine official websites hit by massive cyber attack, amid high tensions with Russia

By David L. Stern, Robyn Dixon Washington Post,
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

KYIV — Ukraine reported a targeted hack of government websites Friday amid a deepening crisis with Russia and left experts puzzling over the ominous message left by the hackers: “Be afraid and expect the worst.”. Ukraine officials said it was too early to say who was behind...

AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
The Independent

Tens of thousands could die if Russia invades Ukraine, minister warns

Tens of thousands of people could die if Russia launches into an “extraordinarily stupid” conflict with Ukraine a minister has warned.Armed Forces minister James Heappey said there is a “grave possibility” that Russia may launch military action, as a hastily-arranged meeting between the US and Moscow is due this week in a bid to defuse tensions.Mr Heappey said it is not “remotely realistic” that British troops would engage in combat with the Russian military, but he added the Ukrainians are “ready to fight for every inch of their country”.Ukraine highly appreciates Britain’s decision to provide a new security package...
AFP

Russians pose threat to US training mission in Ukraine

The US military could be forced to withdraw American soldiers currently based in Ukraine if Russia invades the country. Close to 200 National Guard troops are in Ukraine, part of a regular rotation dating back to 2015, training with the Ukrainian army alongside troops from NATO countries like Canada and Germany. In addition there is an unknown number of US special operations forces in the country, working with their Ukrainian counterparts. US President Joe Biden has ruled out the possibility of US soldiers fighting against the Russians if they do attack Ukraine. This is seen as a distinct possibility as Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 of its troops and heavy fighting equipment along the country's borders, according to Western estimates.
Washington Examiner

Allies take the lead as Biden refuses to boost Ukraine defenses

Visiting Ukraine on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that the United States stands resolute alongside Kyiv. Blinken also announced another $200 million provision of defensive support. The truth, however, is that even as Russia's invasion plan takes shape, the Biden administration's support for Ukraine is far more rhetorical...
AFP

US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a call with Lavrov ahead of his trip, Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
The Independent

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. in Geneva last week, reaffirmed that Moscow has no intentions of invading Ukraine as the West fears, but said that receiving Western security guarantees is the categoric imperative for Moscow.The talks in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels last week were held as Russia has...
AFP

Blinken in Kyiv urges Putin to choose 'peaceful path' on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, as he visited Kyiv to show support before crunch talks with Russia later this week. "I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that's going to be President Putin's decision," Blinken said on a day-long visit to Ukraine.
abc27 News

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry […]
AFP

Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said. Russia last year sent tens of thousands of troops to the borders with Ukraine, according to Western officials who fear a new invasion.
