Tennis

Gulf Coast women start Jan. 28

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast opens its 2022 women’s tennis season with a home match against Hinds on...

Picayune Item

Ole Miss Men’s Tennis to Host Tennessee State for Doubleheader Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men’s tennis will face the Ohio Valley Conference’s Tennessee State University in a doubleheader on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The first match is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT with the second match starting at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT. Ole Miss welcomes...
TENNIS
Picayune Item

Pearl River cheer claims first UCA National Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. — All of the Pearl River cheer squad’s hard work and dedication over the past months has come to fruition as the Wildcats claimed the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s All-Girl National Championship Saturday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. The...
ORLANDO, FL
Picayune Item

Career-high scoring efforts power EMCC Lions to 85-76 win at Copiah-Lincol

WESSON — With three players posting career-high scoring totals, the 13th-ranked Lions of East Mississippi Community College collected their eighth consecutive win and stayed unbeaten in conference play by claiming an 85-76 road win over Copiah-Lincoln during Saturday’s MACCC makeup men’s basketball action played at Mullen Gymnasium.
WESSON, MS
Picayune Item

No. 9 EMCC men win ninth straight at No. 22 Jones; Lady Lions fall at home to No. 10 Jones

ELLISVILLE/SCOOBA — The East Mississippi Community College basketball teams split with nationally ranked Jones College during Tuesday’s MACCC basketball action. The ninth-ranked EMCC Lions claimed their ninth consecutive victory by holding on for a 77-73 road win over the No. 22 Bobcats at A.B. Howard Gymnasium, while EMCC’s Lady Lions dropped a 71-49 home decision to the 10th-ranked Lady Bobcats in women’s action at Keyes T. Currie Coliseum.
ELLISVILLE, MS
abc17news.com

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women win 25th straight road game

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast cruise by Stetson 78-41. Florida Gulf Coast extended the NCAA’s longest road winning streak to 25 games with its 10th straight victory in the series. Phills, who spent her first year at Wagner before playing for FGCU in 2018-19, was 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, to reach her highest point total with the Eagles. Phills scored 10 points in the first quarter, making all four of her shots, to help build a 17-11 lead. The Eagles led 32-19 at halftime behind 15 points from Phills, and FGCU started the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run to maintain control. Tatiana Streun scored 12 points and Kiya Turner added 10 for Stetson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WMBB

Gulf Coast women’s basketball takes down No. 16 Chipola

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team took down No. 16 Chipola 76-67 on Monday night. Commodores Anaya Boyd led the team with 24 points. Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach Rory Kuhn said the win was huge for them. It felt good, obviously. You know, they’re number 16 in the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Picayune Item

Pearl River men rout Northwest

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River men’s basketball team got a great effort from start to finish in Tuesday night’s matchup with Northwest, helping the Wildcats defeat the Rangers 74-55. “You never want to be overconfident, but we saw some things on film that we could take advantage of,” head coach Chris Oney said. “I knew they would try to go zone, but we’ve gotten to the point now where the ball was popping around. We executed really well against the zone.”
POPLARVILLE, MS
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Miami builds 27-point halftime lead, cruises past UNC 85-57

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 25 points, Sam Waardenburg set a career high with 21 points and Miami led by 27 points at halftime en route to an 85-57 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes ended a five-game losing streak in the series with their largest margin of victory […]
MIAMI, FL
Picayune Item

MSU’s Iverson Molinar Snags SEC Player of the Week Accolades

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – After a perfect week at home which vaulted the Mississippi State men’s basketball team into sole possession of fourth place in the SEC standings, Iverson Molinar collected SEC Player of the Week announced Monday by the conference office. Mississippi State has tucked away at least...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Picayune Item

Bulldogs lose to Tigers

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast struggled offensively and on the glass and fell to Coahoma 70-50 on Monday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center. Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) was the only Bulldog in double-digits with 11 points. The Bulldogs fall to 11-3 overall, 3-2 MACCC. The Tigers (10-3, 4-1)...
PERKINSTON, MS
NEWS10 ABC

Green Tech weathers run by Mekeel Christian, stays unbeaten

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mekeel Christian cut what had been an 11-point third-quarter lead down to one in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, but Green Tech weathered the storm at home to beat the Lions 64-54. The No. 14 Eagles improve to 11-0 with the victory. Dayshaun Walton led Green Tech with 29 points, six […]
ALBANY, NY
Picayune Item

PRCC softball home opener moved to William Carey

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Due to ongoing renovations at Wildcat Stadium, the Pearl River softball team’s 2022 season opening doubleheader will be played at William Carey University in Hattiesburg. The Wildcats will now face off against Marion Military at 2 and 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at WCU’s Joseph and...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Lady Blue Devils suffer road loss to the Bearcats

On Tuesday, the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils basketball team lost on the road to the Long Beach Bearcats, 36-19. After losing two on the road, the Lady Blue Devils now stand 1-2 in district play. “Defensively we played really well but we struggled to score the ball,” said...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Bearcats too much for the Lady Maroon Tide

In Friday night’s match up between the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide and the Long Beach Bearcats, the Lady Maroon Tide struggled to get things going and ultimately fell to the Bearcats 56-10. In the first quarter, the Lady Maroon Tide team couldn’t get on the board, allowing the Bearcats...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River basketball duo named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River basketball student-athletes Marcavia Shavers (Biloxi) and Jaronn Wilkens (Biloxi) have been named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week after their production in last week’s contests. MARCAVIA SHAVERS. Shavers was a force in Pearl River’s game against Meridian, finishing the night with a double-double....
POPLARVILLE, MS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago girls roll past Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Winnebago shook off its only loss of the season to defeat Byron Wednesday evening 65-43 in a Big Northern Conference girls basketball game. Both teams went into the game with 4-0 records in the BNC, but this game was all Bago. The Indians were coming off a loss last Saturday to another state-ranked […]
BYRON, IL

