The University of Northern Colorado track and field athletes continue breaking records during the indoor season. Freshman Regina Mpigachai won the 3,000 meters, dominating the rest of the competition at the Corky Classic at Texas Tech. She lapped the remaining runners and ended the race with a time of 9:47.87, which was converted for altitude considerations. That gave Mpigachai a new personal best and the top spot in the UNC record books, breaking the 34-year-old record set by Georgia Sanz-Daniels in 1988.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO