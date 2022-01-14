ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Breaking Down the New Characters Announced for Shadow and Bone Season 2

By Laura Sirikul
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis feature contains spoilers for Shadow and Bone Season 1. When Netflix’s critically-acclaimed fantasy series Shadow and Bone first debuted last year, it had more than 55 million member-households watching the fantasy series in its first 28 days. The series made the Top 10 list in 93 countries around the world...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Euphoria season 2 star breaks down that "insane" premiere scene

Euphoria spoilers follow. Euphoria star Angus Cloud has offered his thoughts on the drama's season two opener, calling the reveal about Fezco's backstory "f**king insane". Angus, who plays drug dealer Fez in the gritty HBO series, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the revelations involving his character's childhood, admitting that he had no idea that creator Sam Levinson would go in the direction he did.
TV SERIES
IGN

Star Trek: Discovery Renewed For Season 5 Amid a Flurry Of New Release Dates

Paramount+ has officially ordered Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 to "engage," with the streaming giant announcing that the show has been renewed for a fifth season. The news was included among a raft of Star Trek updates from Paramount+, including a release date for Star Trek: Picard and a second season for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the retro series starring Captain Christopher Pike. It's all part of Paramount's sustained push for the franchise, which has enjoyed a revival since Discovery first came on the scene back in 2017.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 - Official Trailer

Check out the intense trailer for Part 2 of The Walking Dead's final season ahead of its return on AMC on February 20, 2022. Part 2 of Season 11 will consist of 8 new episodes, with new episodes available one week early on AMC+, beginning on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson to Season 2 Cast

The White Lotus season two is coming into sharper focus. Mike White’s HBO dark comedy has enlisted F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson as series regulars for its sophomore season. They join the previously announced castmembers Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in season two, which will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property. Sources say season two will be set in Italy, though HBO has declined comment on the setting. Abraham, whose massive list of credits includes Apple’s Mythic Quest, Showtime’s Homeland and features The Grand Budapest Hotel and Amadeus, will play...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amita Suman
Person
Lewis Tan
Den of Geek

A Discovery of Witches Season 3: Meet the New Characters and Cast

It’s the beginning of the end on A Discovery of Witches. In the TV adaptation’s third and final season, Diana and Matthew return to the present to face a personal tragedy and deep political division among the creatures. The forces of conservatism seek to preserve the separation between vampires, witches and daemons; while reformers wish to dismantle the status quo. Threats from the Book of Life, the Oxford blood-rage killer, the Congregation and Peter Knox all continue, while Diana comes into her prophesied role as the witch who will change everything.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious’ Ludacris And The Rock Have A Sweet Exchange Over His New Netflix Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a bumpy relationship with the Fast & Furious franchise, to say the least. That doesn’t mean the Red Notice star hasn’t been supportive of his former cast-mates, though. Fellow franchise star Ludacris got to witness this firsthand, as Johnson showered some love on the rapper’s new Netflix series. And the shout-out subsequently led to a sweet exchange between the former co-stars.
MUSIC
IGN

Wolf Like Me: Season 1 Review

All six episodes of Wolf Like Me debut Thursday, Jan. 13 on Peacock. Despite sometimes feeling like writer/director Abe Forsythe's elaborate, expensive attempt to get you to listen to Queens of the Stone Age's "Fortress" (which you will awkwardly hear in its entirety at one point), Wolf Like Me is a surprisingly earnest go at a love story between a man and a werewolf. Yes, that sounds like logline for a parody, or in the very least a horror-comedy, but Wolf Like Me is its own beast (pun intended). It's a drama(dy?) and it works.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shadow And Bone#Breaking Down#The Shadow#Kit Young
IGN

Demon Slayer Set to Reveal Big News for the Anime Series in 2022 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Demon Slayer anime website recently updated fans that there is a very special Demon Slayer event happening very soon. The Demon Slayer livestream will take place on January 18th on Aniplex's YouTube channel, and will feature the lead Japanese VA for Tanjiro, Natsuki Hanae. According to the official Demon Slayer website, the livestream will announce two "huge" events involving the anime this year, along with highlights from the current arc, the Entertainment District arc. With this upcoming Demon Slayer news, fans of the anime are excited. With how much of a box office success the Mugen Train #Anime movie was, breaking records worldwide, many fans are hoping another movie is in the works. Some are even pleading for a spin-off series, which would be more than welcomed and well within the realm of the pre-established world #DemonSlayer has built since its release. With how much of a smash hit Demon Slayer has been since it first graced the black and white pages of the manga, any news coming out of this event will be sure to excite fans. The Demon Slayer livestream kicks off on January 18th at 8PM Japan Time. In other anime news, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still slated for this year, and it looks like we've got some more details that'll reportedly trickle in about the upcoming movie in this month's V Jump magazine. According to online Dragon Ball news reporter DBS Hype, this month's V Jump will contain character breakdowns, Red Ribbon Army Search files, and a special message from the creator of the series, Toriyama. And finally, check out Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg in this new poster for the upcoming Uncharted movie!
COMICS
Collider

'Shadow and Bone' Finds Its Nikolai, Wylan, and the Twins as Season 2 Begins Production

With Shadow and Bone officially having been renewed for Season 2 on Netflix back in June, fans have been eagerly awaiting any new updates in regards to the follow-up on the smash hit fantasy series adapted from Leigh Bardugo's novels. Now, the streamer has confirmed that some much-anticipated roles have been cast for the upcoming second season as production officially begins.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Shadow and Bone Shares Exciting Progress on Season 2 Filming

Does this mean we'll be seeing Alina shine sooner rather than later?. Grishaverse, rejoice! Shadow and Bone Season 2 just shared an exciting progress on their filming as it finally begins! With this, it won’t be long until we finally see Alina shine her brightest once more and for her story to eliminate the Shadow Fold finally unfold.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Brazil
Polygon

Shadow and Bone casts some fan favorites for season 2

The second season of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone begins production Thursday — and adds some new actors to the roster. New to the cast are Anna Leong Brophy (Back, Traces) and Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat) as Tamar Kir-Bataar and Tolya Yul-Bataar, twin Grisha mercenaries who work under the privateer Sturmhond; Jack Wolfe (The Magic Flute) as Wylan Hendricks, which is most likely the alias of popular Six of Crows character Wylan Van Eck; and Patrick Gibson (The OA) as Nikolai Lantsov, prince of Ravka.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Casts Roles for Nikolai Lantsov, Tamar Kir-Bataar, Tolya Yul-Bataar and Wylan Hendriks

As production begins on Season 2 of Netflix’s hit fantasy series “Shadow and Bone,” new faces have been added to the Grishaverse. Four actors have joined the cast. Anna Leong Brophy (“Back,” “Traces”) will play Tamar Kir-Bataar; “The OA” alum Patrick Gibson is playing Nikolai Lantsov; Lewis Tan (2021’s “Mortal Kombat”) will play Tolya Yul-Bataar; and Jack Wolfe (“The Witcher,” “The Magic Flute”) has been cast as Wylan Hendriks.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
TV SERIES
IGN

Moon Knight Release Date on Disney+ Revealed Alongside New Trailer

Alongside a brand new trailer, Marvel has revealed that Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022. The new trailer and release date were revealed during the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams Wild Card game and shows off our first real look at the upcoming series. Set...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy