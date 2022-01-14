ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

How to treat scabs on your scalp

By Ashley Laderer,Debra Jaliman
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1dJr_0dm8oxxw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCrtD_0dm8oxxw00
Fragrances and preservatives may irritate the skin on your head.

Image Source/Getty Images

  • Scabs on the scalp can be caused by inflamed hair follicles or inflamed skin.
  • It can also be caused by infestations of lice or an infection called scalp ringworm.
  • In rare cases, scabs that bleed and won't heal may be a sign of skin cancer.
  • Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice .

Dealing with scabs on your scalp can be uncomfortable, itchy, and painful. It's important that you don't scratch or pick at them because doing so increases your risk of infection.
If you leave them alone, scalp scabs should heal on their own and are usually not a cause for concern.

However, if you're experiencing other symptoms in addition to scalp scabs, you may have an underlying medical condition that requires treatment.

Here are seven medical conditions that can cause scabs on the scalp, and how to treat them.

1. Seborrheic dermatitis

One of the most common causes for scalp scabs is an inflammatory skin condition called seborrheic dermatitis, says Susan Massick MD , board-certified dermatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center .

While the condition may not directly cause traditional scabs, it causes scaly patches that people might identify as scabs. Furthermore, picking at these scales can result in wounds that turn into scabs.

Symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis include :

  • Red, itchy scalp
  • Scaly patches on scalp
  • Flakes and dandruff
  • Red scaly patches on eyebrows, sides of the nose, and chest.

The condition can worsen with stress and in cold and dry weather, Massick says.

How to treat it: There are over-the-counter antifungal shampoos with specific ingredients that can help fight itchiness and scaliness, says Calvin Williams, MD, FAAD , board-certified dermatologist at Essential Dermatology Group . He says to look out for the following ingredients:

  • Ketoconazole
  • Pyrithione zinc
  • Coal tar
  • Salicylic acid

In more severe cases, a doctor can prescribe you topical steroids in the form of leave-on solutions or shampoos,says Massick.

2. Psoriasis

While psoriasis is most commonly associated with areas like the elbows and knees, this chronic autoimmune disease can also cause thick scales on the scalp, Williams says. These scaly scabs are usually extremely itchy, and you may even experience hair loss from chronic scratching.

Other symptoms of psoriasis include :

  • Patches of red skin covered in scales that are thick and silvery/white
  • Dry cracked skin
  • Burning sensations

How to treat it: Although there isn't a cure for psoriasis, a dermatologist can help you manage symptoms. Williams says treatment options include:

  • Prescription topical steroid medications like Derma-Smoothe and Clobetasol can reduce the scales and itchiness. Some improvement can be seen as early as two weeks, but it can take a few months to see the full effects.
  • Prescription oral medications specifically for psoriasis, such as Otezla help reduce scales and itching. However, it can take up to four months to see results.
  • Injectable biologics which target the overactive parts of your immune system help reduce scales and itching. You may see improvement in as little as two weeks, but full effects will likely be seen around the three-month mark.

3. Contact dermatitis

Contact dermatitis occurs when the skin is exposed to an irritant or allergen. So, if your scalp comes into contact with a product or ingredient that you're sensitive or allergic to, you can experience inflamed, itchy, sore red patches, says Massick. Picking these patches can result in scabs.

Common causes are chemicals in shampoos or hair dyes such as:

  • Preservatives like parabens
  • Fragrances with ingredients like eugenol , lilyl aldehyde, and more

So if your scalp is itchy after you've recently tried a new hair care product, contact dermatitis might be to blame.

How to treat it: When you stop using the product that's the culprit, the contact dermatitis should resolve itself. However, if you're experiencing a severe allergy, Massick says you may need to be prescribed a topical or oral steroid. Additionally, you should be sure to avoid the irritant in the future.

4. Folliculitis

When you have folliculitis of the scalp, the hair follicles become inflamed — typically because of a bacterial or fungal infection. This can result in inflamed acne-like bumps that are usually sore, tender, and scab when they're picked at or scratched, says Massick.

Causes of folliculitis include:

  • Shaving, which can cause irritation
  • A buildup of hair products
  • Stress

Bacterial folliculitis is also possible, which is typically caused when moisture is on the scalp for an extended period of time, such as if you lay down and sleep directly after washing your hair without letting it dry, says Williams.

How to treat it: Folliculitis will usually go away in a few days . If it doesn't go away, see your doctor who may need to prescribe you prescription medicine.

However, you can prevent folliculitis by:

  • Using new, sharp shavers when shaving your head and allowing hair to grow between shaves to avoid irritating your hair follicles
  • Regularly washing your hair to prevent irritating product buildup
  • Minimizing stress
  • Letting your hair dry before bed

5. Scalp ringworm

A ringworm fungal infection can affect your hair follicles, resulting in very itchy scaly patches that may also cause hair loss and resulting round bald patches in the affected areas, says Massick. Picking at these patches can cause scabs.

This infection is most common in children, but adults can contract it, too. It's also highly contagious, so treatment is crucial.
How to treat it: Massick says treatment involves prescription antifungal medications, like Gris-Peg or Lamisil, that typically must be taken for at least six weeks.

6. Head lice

Lice are tiny insects that live on your scalp, lay eggs there, and bite your skin, causing symptoms like:

  • Itchy scalp, especially at night when lice are most active.
  • A subtle sensation that something is moving in your hair.
  • If you scratch, it can lead to sores that scab over or may become infected and inflamed.

Similar to scalp ringworm, lice is most common in children, but it can also affect adults. The most common form of transmission is head-to-head contact with another person with lice. Sharing hair products like brushes or combs is another way to easily spread lice.

How to treat it: If you have lice, it's important to treat the condition ASAP to prevent spreading it to others and to prevent further lice from hatching. Massick says treatment includes:

  • Removing the nits to keep them from hatching (typically done with a fine tooth nit comb).
  • Applying over-the-counter topical treatments like shampoos containing permethrin (such as Nix).
  • Using prescription topical or oral medications such as Ivermectin if the lice are resistant to OTC products.

7.  Skin cancer

The most worrisome potential cause for scalp scabs is skin cancer, since skin cancer may present as lesions that bleed and won't heal, leaving scabs, says Williams. The main differentiator between skin cancer and the other potential causes is that the lesions will not heal.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer that causes difficult-to-heal sores, but squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma may show up this way, too.

The likelihood of a cancer like basal cell carcinoma being the culprit comes down to various risk factors such as:

  • Being over 50 years old
  • History of skin cancer
  • UV exposure

How to treat it: A diagnosis by a dermatologist is necessary to determine a course of action.

"While skin cancer is by far not the most common reason to have a scab on the scalp, if you do have a scab of concern please consult your primary care doctor or a board-certified dermatologist," says Williams. Any lesion like this that won't heal should be checked out, as it may require a biopsy.

Some common skin cancer treatments include:

  • Various types of surgery
  • Chemotherapy
  • Radiation therapy

Insider's takeaway

For most scalp scabs, the cause is not dangerous. However, Massick says you should definitely see a dermatologist if you're experiencing:

  • Ongoing or recurrent painful and itchy sores
  • Sores that don't heal within four to eight weeks
  • Scalp pain and swelling.

As tempting as it may be, avoid picking at your scabs, since this can worsen the issue and potentially lead to infection. Once a doctor determines the root issue causing your scabs, you can take action to get relief.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Related
asapland.com

What Causes Back Itching?

There are several reasons why someone might experience back itching, including dry skin, fungal infections, contact dermatitis, scabies, and allergies. Dry skin is a common cause of back itching. When the skin becomes dry, it can become irritated and itch. This is often remedied by using a moisturizer on the affected area.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

COVID-19 May Have This Unpleasant — And Unexpected — Side Effect

Experts estimate that one in 10 people who contract COVID-19 will become “long haulers,” suffering from a variety of symptoms well after the acute illness is gone. But even people who recover from the virus quickly may experience some unexpected side effects: Research shows that COVID-19 may lead to temporary hair loss, gray hair, and alopecia.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Hair Products#Skin Disease#Skin Lesions#Cosmetics#Faad
shefinds

Is It Possible to Reverse Thinning Hair? We Asked a Dermatologist

Many women and female-identifying people suffer from hair loss and thinning. It can be difficult to talk about as its emotional, psychological and physical effects can be long lasting and overwhelming. Many people wonder if thinning hair can be reversed or prevented, and where to start in their daily haircare routines. For this and other answers to common hair loss and thinning questions, SheFinds reached out to dermatologist Dr. Cynthia Bailey, founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care.
HAIR CARE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Harper's Bazaar

The 13 Best Anti-Aging Neck Creams

We're all familiar with the products needed to firm the skin on our face. But what about our neck? Contrary to popular belief, neck creams aren't just face creams disguised under a new name. "Neck creams are often thicker than facial creams and have ingredients in them to help lift and tighten the neck skin that loses collagen and elastin over time," says board-certified dermatologist Lily Talakoub.
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Pilonidal sinus: What it is and how to treat it

A pilonidal sinus is a small tunnel that develops at the top of the crease in the buttocks. Trapped hair around the buttocks crease can lead to an abscess, and a pilonidal sinus may develop as a result. If people have a pilonidal sinus, they may have discomfort and irritation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parade

Are Your Toenails White? Here Are 5 Possible Causes—and How to Treat Them

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Healthy toenails are something you take...
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC 4

What is ketamine and how is being used to treat addiction?

(Good Things Utah) – Today Deena Manzanares sat down to speak with Andrea Hanson M.Ed LCMHC and Callie, a now healed patient, to talk about her journey of overcoming addiction and how ketamine helped aid in the process. Andrea Hanson and the team with Symbios were able to work...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How to treat a broken toe, and how to know if it is broken

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Although the bones in the toes are small, they play an essential role in walking and balance. Toe injuries can also affect a person’s gait, harming other joints such as the hips or knees. The crucial role of the toes in everyday life means that a broken toe can be inconvenient and extremely painful.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Houston Chronicle

Earwax issues just keep building up

Q: My doctor said I make more earwax than most people and added that using cotton swabs just pushes the wax farther back in the ear canal. However, cleaning my ears with the over-the-counter eardrops and a squeeze bulb is difficult. Is there another solution or brand of ear cleaner that would work better? It’s important to me because my hearing aids get gummed up with earwax.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Shampoos for thinning hair due to menopause: Options and considerations

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. A person may experience hair loss during menopause due to hormonal changes in the body. There are many treatments a person can try, including shampoos that target hair loss, prevent further hair loss, and sometimes encourage new growth.
HAIR CARE
Telegraph

Wrinkles and spots? How to treat midlife acne

Most people expect to battle with spots and blemishes in their teenage years but experiencing bad skin in your 40s and 50s is actually a common occurrence. “The incidence of mature acne – when the sufferer is over the age of 24 – is increasing and the age distribution is widening,” says Consultant Dermatologist Dr Heather Whitehouse for the British Association of Dermatologists. “Studies show that 26 per cent of 31-40 year old females suffer, and 12 per cent aged 40-50.”
SKIN CARE
WISN

How to treat COVID-19 at home, according to a doctor

In the wake of the rapid spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, one of the most exhausting parts for many people is the fact that just about any upper respiratory symptom is leaving everyone wondering “Is it a cold? Is it allergies? Am I just tired? Or is it COVID-19?”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Insider

261K+
Followers
21K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy