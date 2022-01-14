ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberland just re-released its iconic Super Boots — here's why they get my vote as the best cold-weather shoes

By Amir Ismael
 5 days ago

  • I own dozens of boots from many brands, but the Timberland Super Boot is my go-to choice for winter.
  • The brand just re-released the Super Boot in its most iconic and collectible colorway.
  • Here's what they're like to wear and where you can buy them.
I got my first pair of Timberland boots when I was in kindergarten. The year was 1998 and I was only five years old, but I can vividly remember those classic Wheat six-inch boots being my favorite shoes at the time. Over the years, I've worn a handful of other Timberlands — and I'd probably still have a majority of them today, had I not outgrown them.

Twenty-four years later, my feet have stopped growing, so I don't have to replace my shoes nearly as often. When I shop for boots now, I look for build quality that can last a lifetime — and Timberland is still, without a question, my number one choice.

Out of the 20+ pairs of Timberlands I own, the Super Boot is by far my favorite silhouette because of its longevity in both quality and style. I currently own seven pairs of Super Boots, including the most iconic color, "Hazel Highway," which the brand just brought back.

Amir wearing the 2016 re-release of the Timberland Super Boots.

Amir Ismael/Insider

Originally released in 1979, the Timberland Super Boots were designed for Alaskan frontiersmen and hunters in need of footwear that was durable, waterproof, and warm for extended periods of time. Often referred to as the Iditarod boot for its popularity among Alaskan dog sled racers or the 40 Below boot for being said to withstand -40° Fahrenheit temperatures, they have a strong reputation for cold-weather wear.

While the Timberland Super Boot has proven itself in cold weather, the boot has also become a staple for winter street style after being popularized in the 1990s. Unlike other Timberland styles like the 6-inch Boots , Super Boots aren't always available. After being gone for many years, they've seen recent releases in 2016, 2019, and now in 2022. Every time they return, the release is special for fans of the iconic boot.

What Super Boots are like to wear

The Timberland Super Boots feature an eight-inch height, the iconic dark brown tumbled leather upper, rustproof lace hardware, 200 grams of Primaloft insulation, and Vibram outsoles.

Although I've never been to Alaska or stepped foot outside in sub-zero temperatures, I've worn my Super Boots countless times during harsh New York and New Jersey winters. Even with normal socks, I've been able to comfortably stand outside in them without frozen toes.

The leather uppers are incredibly durable and easy to maintain. In the five years that I've owned this pair, I've only wiped them off with water when dirty and they haven't gotten scuffed or faded. The Vibram soles are equally durable with barely any signs of wear.

Timberland Super Boots provide great warmth and traction in snow.

Amir Ismael/Insider

Cons to consider

The only possible downside to Super Boots are the weight. They are on the heavy side, but it's something you should expect considering its eight-inch height, thick leather upper, and sturdy Vibram sole. If you're less concerned with the iconic style and really need lighter boots, Timberland has plenty of modern designs in the GreenStride Collection that are incredibly light, yet durable and warm.

The bottom line

At $260, Timberland Super Boots are an amazing value. Although I have multiple pairs of the dark brown Super Boots already, my first pair is in such good condition that I haven't had a reason to wear the others. They last a very long time.

If you're not a shoe hoarder like myself, you can buy one pair and not have to worry about replacing them for many years to come.

Whether you're interested in them for the classic '90s street style or the extreme warmth, the Timberland Super Boot is a great choice. If you're looking for winter boots that will last a lifetime, you've just found them.

