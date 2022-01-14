ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare Jefferson nickel coin sells for $404 online – do you have one in your spare change?

By Anthony Russo
 5 days ago
A RARE Jefferson nickel picked up hot demand among coin collectors online recently – with one selling for more than $400.

Interestingly, the coin that sold is a part counterfeit series produced by Francis LeRoy Henning, a native of Erial, New Jersey.

There is a crack on the letter in lower part of the letter “R” in the word “PLURIBUS.”

This scheme was done during the 1900s when nickels were more valuable.

The nickels he counterfeited are said to be engraved with the years 1939, 1944, 1946, 1947, and 1953.

Some of these nickels have some noticeable errors that might drive up demand up coin collectors.

The one sold in the eBay listing is the 1939 Henning Jefferson nickel.

The most noticeable error in the counterfeit coin is the crack on the letter in the lower part of the letter “R” in the word “PLURIBUS.”

While the coin in the listing sold for $404 after 20 bids – it’s tough to say how much this coin is worth.

This is because of the lack of evidence of these coins selling recently online and it's not clear how many exist in total either.

Although one appears to have sold for $300 on eBay in December – it just picked up one bid.

No other 1939 Henning nickels have sold recently on eBay.

Meanwhile, a few Henning nickels from 1944 recently sold online with multiple bids.

These sold for $82.56, $97, and $104 respectively.

When it comes to coins in general, they are of course only worth how much somebody is willing to pay for it.

What is your spare change worth?

Know that your nickels might not be the only coins that could be worth a serious mint.

You’ll want to check your change for rare dimes, half dollars, Lincoln pennies, and others because some of these coins might sell for thousands.

The most valuable coins are usually those with a low mintage or an error, as they're deemed the most valuable by collectors.

To check out if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search the full name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value.”

It will give you an idea of the amount of money that the coin is going for.

You can either choose to sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

In other rare coin news, a dime recently sold for $1,700 online.

We've explained the Lincoln VDB, 1992, and 1914 pennies and why they are so valuable.

Plus, we show you how to find rare coins including ones featuring Lincoln.

