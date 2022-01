“The First Amendment right of free speech is intended to protect the outrageous word, and not just comforting platitudes, too mundane to need protection.”---Colin Powell. OK, let's start with the fact that it's barely the first week of January; I have massive allergies, along with a head cold and current events have me paranoid that I have a deadly strain of COVID. However, as of this morning, based on solid scientific testing, I am negative for anything besides a bad attitude and a runny nose. I've spent most of the day chilling out, having tea and toast, and annoying people on social media, which isn't much different than any other Sunday, except that it's Wednesday.

