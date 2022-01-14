ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Live Event Venues Reduce Audience FOMO With Frictionless Concessions

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Live event concessions are moving well beyond the traditional hot dog stand experience. Increasingly, tech companies are removing friction from the purchasing journey, solving one of the key issues of the concessions model — event-goers’ anxiety about missing out what is happening on the field or the stage due to long...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Fox Plans to Overhaul Upfront With Non-Traditional Events in New Venues

Fox is shaking up the way it talks to Madison Avenue. After years of highlighting sports programming and primetime options on its flagship broadcast network, Fox Corporation plans to abandon its longtime roost at New York’s Beacon Theater during the industry’s annual May week of upfront presentations and start putting a bigger spotlight on ad-tech, streaming and its broader portfolio of media properties. The shift takes place as many traditional purveyors of TV make changes in their business to accommodate a growing interest by consumers in on-demand streaming and new demands from prominent sponsors to align commercial messages with the viewing patterns of narrower groups of potential customers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Forbes

Giving Digitally Transformed Event Audiences What They Need In 2022

Vaibhav is the CEO and Founder of the leading global virtual and hybrid event technology company, Hubilo. Webinars are a key content strategy for modern business, and respondents to a recent survey say webinars are critical to their sales, marketing and lead generation strategy. Yet, audiences are experiencing video fatigue and burnout at a far higher rate today with webinars than they have previously.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Fomo#Restaurants#The Detroit Lions#Aifi#The New York Islanders#Ubs Arena#Tesco
pymnts

Want to Keep Customers? Digitize Your AR/AP Functions

While the movement to digitize payments was underway long before anyone hear the term “COVID-19,” the pandemic gave digitization a new urgency as companies looked for ways to deal with disruptions caused by the virus. Since then, companies have begun digitizing many of their accounts receivable (AR) and...
TECHNOLOGY
drugstorenews.com

Wakefern to test frictionless stores

Trigo, an Israel-based computer vision company that provides frictionless checkout technology, and Wakefern, the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, announced an agreement to pilot an autonomous supermarket making use of Trigo's AI-based frictionless checkout technology. Wakefern, the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores, is comprised of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

UK’s Contactless Ordering Startup Leslie Makes US Debut

U.K.-based on-table ordering startup Leslie has brought its tech to food service and hospitality services in the U.S., just 12 weeks after its initial launch, according to a press release Wednesday (Jan. 19). The company offers a simplified and more efficient way for customers to order, pay and tip using...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

7-Eleven Launches Subscription to Make Delivery Economics Work in All Parties’ Favor

For food sellers, delivery subscriptions kill two birds with one stone. They offer a solution to consumers’ growing frustration with added fees, and they drive loyalty. Businesses ranging from major grocery retailers such as Walmart and Amazon to leading on-demand food delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats have launched programs that offer free delivery for a flat monthly rate, incentivizing their occasional shoppers to become frequent customers.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Sports
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Aldi Launches London Pilot of Cashierless Supermarket, InsurTech Zego Plans European Expansion

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, Aldi is piloting its first cashierless supermarket in London, and InsurTech Zego plans its European expansion. Plus, Berlin FinTech Moss inches closer to unicorn status with $573 million valuation, Amazon’s ban on Visa cards in the U.K. has been abandoned and U.K. lender Zopa has hit $1.36 billion in customer deposits in 18 months.
WORLD
pymnts

Investors Bet Restaurant Apps Beat the Aggregators

Today, technologies that can offer restaurants the tools they need to hold their own in the digital ordering space against third-party aggregators are highly in demand among operators, and investors are taking note. Multinational ResTech company Flipdish announced in a Thursday (Jan. 13) press release that, with its new $100...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola to use self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest product launches

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday that it will use a limited number of self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest launches to customers in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. Starting today, customers can go to a special website to sign up for a delivery of the new items in less than an hour, while supplies last. Some of those packages will arrive via the robotic vehicles. The new items include Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha, which joins a lineup that includes vanilla, the top-selling Coca-Cola with Coffee flavor, and caramel. Coca-Cola with Coffee launched in January 2021. The beverage giant has also unveiled new packaging for its Coca‑Cola Cherry, Coca‑Cola Vanilla and Coca‑Cola Cherry Vanilla drinks, as well as the zero-sugar versions of these items. Coca-Cola has made a series ofproduct announcements in recent weeks. The stock has run up 25% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.6%.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Paytronix: 2021 Was the Year of Ghost

Ghost kitchens aren’t just a flash in the pan. Hungry consumers are turning to digital channels in unprecedented numbers to answer the age-old question “What’s for dinner?” For restaurateurs, this offers an opportunity to build brands without having to invest in costly storefronts, says Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. Read his thoughts in the PYMNTS eBook, “In a Word: 50 Thought Leaders Sum Up 2021.”
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy