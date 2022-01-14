Play our FREE NFC wild card Eagles Challenge

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

By Glenn Erby
 5 days ago
Think you know the Philadelphia Eagles well? Already have this week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all figured out?

Prove it!

Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Eagles Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook

The Game Haus

Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card Game Recap

The Philadelphia Eagles made an early playoff exit on Sunday with their 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa controlled this game from the opening kickoff to the end of the game. Philadelphia was shut out in this game up until the fourth quarter. The Eagles seemingly could not get anything going on the offensive side of the ball and struggled on the defensive side of the ball as they gave up a lot of points. This article will recap the Philadelphia Eagles’ Wild Card Game against the Tampa Buccaneers.
NFL
stpetecatalyst.com

Bucs dominate Eagles in wild-card win

Tampa Bay’s pursuit of a second-straight Lombardi trophy is off to a hot start Sunday, after cruising to a 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Quarterback Tom Brady once again led the way for the Buccaneers, completing 29 of 37 passes...
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on the reality of Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
NFL
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
