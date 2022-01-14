ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Did CCSD change the start and end time for your child’s school? Find out if it’s included

By Duncan Phenix
 5 days ago

(KLAS) — The Clark County School District is adjusting start and end times for more than half of the district’s 374 schools. According to the district, the changes will begin in the fall for the 2022-2023 school year. The changes for most schools are less than 30 minutes, impacting 65 bus routes.

The school district points out that these times might still be adjusted before the new school year. “Getting students to school on time is vital to student achievement,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “The District is committed to maintaining bus services for our eligible students, and these changes will improve transportation service reliability and timeliness.”

A bus driver shortage is being blamed for the time changes according to the district.

All school start and end times for the 2022-2023 school year can be accessed by clicking here (.pdf – may open in new tab or window).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

