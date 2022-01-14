ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Labor Department Vows to Protect Workers From Covid After Supreme Court Blocks Business Vaccine Mandate

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court blocked President Biden's vaccine and testing rules for businesses, but also said the federal government can implement Covid-related safety measures in high-risk workplaces. Unions are calling for the Labor Department to implement improved ventilation, physical distancing and masking in workplaces. Some states and cities have their...

www.nbcmiami.com

