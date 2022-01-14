Well Montana, The People Have Spoken, Missoula Wins This Survey.

It's a pretty rough time when you have a pet go missing and you think you may never see it again. I remember my favorite cat didn't come home for multiple nights when I was a kid. I was down in the dumps over the thought of losing him but much to my delight, he did eventually return. Years later my wife and I had one of our cats disappear and she set out on a quest where she wouldn't rest until it was found. She spent weeks making flyers to post around neighborhoods, checked the animal shelters daily, and put an ad in the paper in those crazy times before Facebook. We never did end up getting that guy back.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO