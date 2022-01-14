ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudman Winchell announces a new attorney

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudman Winchell is pleased to announce that William Nealley, Esq., has joined...

bangordailynews.com

cascadebusnews.com

Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Law Firm Announces New Partners, New Attorneys & New Name

Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, formerly Lynch Conger LLP, announces that the firm has changed its name, acknowledging the significant, ongoing contribution of managing partner Lori Murphy and the return of founding partner Michael McLane. The firm also recently added Jeff Patterson as a partner, and Jennilyn Aston as “of counsel.” The firm now has 11 attorneys and 20 total staff members across offices in Bend and Portland, and will be known as Lynch Murphy McLane LLP.
BEND, OR
roi-nj.com

Scarinci Hollenbeck announces nine attorney promotions

Lyndhurst-based Scarinci Hollenbeck recently announced the promotion of nine attorneys effective Jan. 1. Two were elevated to partner and two to counsel. Five others were made senior associates. The firm cited each attorney for “continued growth, hard work, and commitment to professional excellence.”. Angelo Auteri and Stan Barrett were...
LYNDHURST, NJ
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Attorney General announces new settlement in opioid settlement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the finalization of two separate multi-million-dollar opioid settlement agreements totaling more than $360 million. Moody and her team of attorneys finalized Florida’s nearly $300 million settlement between the state of Florida and Johnson & Johnson, as well as a...
FLORIDA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Overworked Attorney According To New Lawsuit

As reported by ABA Journal, court documents allege there was an exodus of members of her financial crimes team from the firm, and so, Torode’s work as the only English-qualified lawyer left increased:. “Not only would she frequently be the last lawyer on her floor to leave in the...
LAW
#Corporate And Securities
losalamosreporter.com

Attorney General’s Office Announces Affordable Connectivity Program For Internet Service

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced his office is working to help build awareness about the new Affordable Connectivity Program, recently launched by the Federal Communications Commission. The new $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program has a long-term benefit that will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households struggling to afford internet service.
INTERNET
shelby-news.com

City to name new assistant attorney

Along with the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen naming Jason Huisman as the new city administrator next week, it will also announce that Josh Whitehead will serve as the city’s assistant attorney. Whitehead, 46, will serve in the position through Dec. 2022. He joined the Burch, Porter &...
MEMPHIS, TN
Wyoming News

Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, all employers have to carry workers’ compensation coverage, which can be obtained through a state-administered fund, but there are exceptions. Employers with five or fewer employees to whom they are related are exempt, as are licensed real estate brokers and associates who are paid on commission, most servants, and some agricultural and horticultural workers. Sole proprietors, independent contractors, and some partners of a limited liability company do not need to have coverage. An employer that fails to get workers’ compensation coverage could face a fine of up to $1,000 a day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hudsonvalleypress.com

Attorney General James Victorious in New York’s Opioid Trial

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement after a jury voted that Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates were liable for the public nuisance charges made by New York state in its opioid trial in Suffolk County State Supreme Court:. “This is...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
coingeek.com

Ira Kleiman attorneys beg court for new trial

Ira Kleiman and his attorneys have filed a motion for a new trial in their case against Dr. Craig Wright following their multi-billion dollar defeat back in December. In the filing, Ira’s attorneys complain that the defendants violated an earlier court order during the trial which prohibited them from introducing evidence as to the relationship between Ira and his late brother. The court had made the ruling back in November 2020, agreeing with the plaintiffs that evidence about Ira and Dave Kleiman’s sibling relationship is of little relevance and should be excluded—except for the infamous Thanksgiving 2009 conversation.
CONGRESS & COURTS

