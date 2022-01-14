New Song From Muse: “Won’t Stand Down” [VIDEO]

A new Muse era is officially upon us. On Friday (January 7), the band announced its new single, "Won't Stand Down," will be dropping on January 13. The news shouldn't come as too big of a surprise to hardcore fans — over the holidays, frontman Matt Bellamy shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram story — but its sound might be a little surprising. In the teaser, Bellamy belts out the lyrics “Won’t stand down, I’m growing stronger / Won’t stand down, I’m owned no longer / Won’t stand down, you’ve used me for too long / For too long” before the track erupts into frenetic guitar riffs and some serious metal growling.

