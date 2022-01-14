ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward for information in Harmony Montgomery case continues to grow

By Boston25News.com Staff
 5 days ago
Harmony Montgomery Harmony Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery of Manchester, N.H. has now reached $137,000, after an anonymous donor from Washington State pledged $25,000, according to Manchester Police.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity and are so appreciative,” police said in a statement issued Friday.

The dedicated tipline for information related to the whereabouts of Harmony Montgomery is 603-203-6060.

Harmony was first reported missing on December 31, 2021.

[ Timeline: Missing NH girl Harmony Montgomery ]

Since then, her father Adam Montgomery and his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery have been charged by investigators in connection with the case.

Police and federal agents have been focusing their attention on a home where Harmony once lived with her father Adam and Kayla and three other children in 2019.

[ FBI, Manchester, NH police complete home search for missing Harmony Montgomery ]

25 Investigates has been digging into this case for weeks.

Newly released documents show Manchester Police and local child welfare authorities were aware of problems at the home where 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery lived with her father as early as August of 2019.

[ 25 Investigates: Police visited home where missing NH girl was last seen 13 times over five months ]

Police reports obtained by 25 Investigates through a public records request show Manchester PD got 13 calls for service to 77 Gilford Street between June and November of 2019. Most were for domestic violence, animal, and building complaints.

25 Investigates also learned NH DCYF launched an internal investigation into the Harmony Montgomery case.

[ 25 Investigates: NH DCYF launches internal investigation into Harmony Montgomery case ]

Boston 25 News Reporter Jason Law spoke with Harmony Montgomery’s mother, Crystal Sorey, in a one-on-one interview. In the interview, Sorey opened up about the investigation into Harmony’s disappearance, the public’s perception of her, and the first time she began worrying about her daughter.

[ Interview with Harmony’s mother: “I will never stop fighting for you” ]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

