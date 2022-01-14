ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

New Speakeasy opening in Tulsa's Historic Greenwood District

By Naomi Keitt
 5 days ago
DW’s Speakeasy is bringing nightlife back to the Historic Greenwood District.

“We’re going to have a lot of jazz, live music, soul, and funk,” said owner, Devin Williams.

Devin Williams dreamed up DW’s last February. He wanted to bring nightlife to Greenwood and capitalize on the momentum of the area after thousands of people visited last May to remember the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“I feel like there’s been so much energy in this district,” said Williams. “This has been a district that’s been waiting and been primed for something to just set it off."

It’s a unique space in Suite 124 at 102 North Greenwood Avenue. However, opening the business wasn’t without its share of challenges.

From initial permitting issues because of a cyber attack in the City of Tulsa, to creating a new business in the middle of a pandemic, Williams had his work cut out for him.

He says despite the problems and supply chain issues, he’s thankful to be making his dream a reality.

“To finally be here in this moment and be able to have our first round of customers soft opening weekend, it’s beautiful,” Williams said.

DW’s Speakeasy will have an official ribbon-cutting Monday, Jan. 17. The soft opening starts Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. The speakeasy will be open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

There’s also a private event space called The Solo Room.

For more information about the business or to make reservations visit here.

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

