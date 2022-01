Coffee County Trustee John H. Marchesoni is seeking re-election in the May 3, 2022 primary. Marchesoni has served as trustee since 2014. “Our team is committed and dedicated to the Coffee County residents who put their trust in us to handle their money carefully,” Marchesoni said. “I have worked with local banks to obtain the best interest rates in investments for the return of your money and make it easier to pay your property taxes.”

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO