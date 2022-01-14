Jamie Lynn Spears fires back at Britney after singer speaks out on ‘GMA’ interview

Britney Spears has sent a legal letter to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, stating that she won’t be bullied in Jamie Lynn’s new book.
The cease and desist letter, sent by the pop star’s attorney Mathew Rosengart, comes amid a public back-and-forth on social media between the two sisters that has exploded during Jamie Lynn’s media tour for her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”
“As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter,” Rosengart wrote in the letter, which has been obtained by Variety. “We write with some hesitation because...
Comments / 0