Jamie Lynn Spears fires back at Britney after singer speaks out on ‘GMA’ interview

Britney Spears has sent a cease and desist letter to her younger sister Jamie Lynn over her forthcoming memoir.During an interview last week, the younger Spears discussed Britney’s struggles with mental health and also accused her of locking the two of them in a room with a knife.In response, Spears’ lawyers have sent Jamie Lynn a letter regarding the book, titled Things I Should Have Said, stating: “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”The letter also accuses Jamie...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO