Man found dead of natural causes near PCH and Long Beach Boulevard, police say

Police say a man was found dead of natural causes around noon today near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Long Beach Boulevard.

Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Richard Mejia said the Long Beach Fire Department first arrived on the scene where they determined that the man was dead. Officers arrived soon after at 12:42 p.m. and found no signs of foul play, according to Mejia.

It’s not clear how the man died. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner is responding to the scene and will determine a cause of death and confirm the man’s identity.

