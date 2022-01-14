ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Jan. 15–24)

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cf9CT_0dm8l6bP00

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor urged to use bottled water due to lead risk

Residents may pick up bottled water at Benton Harbor High School (870 Colfax Avenue), according to the MDHHS:

Saturday, Jan. 15:

  • 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
  • 2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
  • 4–6 p.m.: Community volunteers

Sunday, Jan. 16:

  • 2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Jan. 17:

  • 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Jan. 18:

  • 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Jan. 19:

  • 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
  • 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Jan. 20:

  • 12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
  • 4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Self-service pickup is scheduled to take place at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the following times:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 19: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 20: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 21: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 24: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Volunteers#Water Resources#Boys Girls Club#Ebenezer Baptist Church 4#Wxmi#Scribd Click
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy