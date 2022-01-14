Family Friday: Frozen fun & historic aircrafts this weekend

Happy Friday, Friends! We’ve had quite the week in a snowy winter wonderland, and I’ve kinda enjoyed the fact that we had to slow down a bit because of it. We are usually running constantly; between the farm, our store, The Found Cottage, and everything in between, sometimes being forced to slow down is needed. I was able to enjoy all things cozy about our home and shared it all on the blog! From snuggling up and watching movies to diving into a puzzle with Jose, we have done it all! Eventually, we’ll have to venture out in the snow, but for now, I’m really enjoying living in a snow globe and pushing my to-do list aside. Here are some of my highlights from the week:

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO