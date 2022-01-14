Knife-wielding man shot by police inside Warwick PD headquarters

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot inside the Warwick Police Department Friday afternoon, according to Police Chief Bradford Connor.

Connor said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., when the 29-year-old suspect lunged at a group of patrol officers with a knife as they were walking into the main lobby.

The man stabbed one of the officers in the torso during the attack, according to the police chief. That officer wasn’t injured, however, because Connor said they were wearing a bulletproof vest.

In response, the police chief said four officers, including the one that was stabbed, pulled out their service weapons and opened fire on the suspect.

Upon ending the attack, the officers rushed to tend to the man’s injuries, according to Connor. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Rhode Island State Police, alongside the Attorney General’s Office, are actively investigating the incident as they’re required to by law.

Connor said all four officers have been placed on administrative leave per the department’s use-of-force protocol.

The Warwick Police Department’s main lobby was re-opened on Saturday morning. Anyone who needs immediate assistance is asked to call (401) 468-4200.

