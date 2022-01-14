ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Cash reward being offered for information on stolen equipment in Ville Platte

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for information regarding lawn and farming equipment stolen in Ville Platte.

According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, a burglary was reported in the 5400 block of Beaver Rd. in Ville Platte. Investigators learned that the suspects stole multiple lawn and farm equipment from the location. The following items were taken:

  • 1 Kabota tractor, orange and black, model number L4200, S/N 10242, along with multiple bush hog attachments and tractor equipment
  • 1 Kabota side-by-side, camo and black, S/N 32090
  • 1 orange/black chainsaw
  • 1 orange/black pole saw
  • 1 orange/black weed eater
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Aeqt_0dm8jhCB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bi4E7_0dm8jhCB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFteL_0dm8jhCB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05r7Wn_0dm8jhCB00
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Criminal Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161. The property owner is also offering a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to finding the stolen items and/or the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

