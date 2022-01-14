Cash reward being offered for information on stolen equipment in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for information regarding lawn and farming equipment stolen in Ville Platte.

According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, a burglary was reported in the 5400 block of Beaver Rd. in Ville Platte. Investigators learned that the suspects stole multiple lawn and farm equipment from the location. The following items were taken:

1 Kabota tractor, orange and black, model number L4200, S/N 10242, along with multiple bush hog attachments and tractor equipment

1 Kabota side-by-side, camo and black, S/N 32090

1 orange/black chainsaw

1 orange/black pole saw

1 orange/black weed eater









Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Criminal Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161. The property owner is also offering a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to finding the stolen items and/or the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible.

