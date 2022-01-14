ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Prosecutors announce no charges in Coconut Creek crash that killed two children

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEbFg_0dm8ix2M00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — No criminal charges will be filed in the Panama City Beach crash that killed two children, prosecutors announced Friday.

On December 4th, 2020, Scott Donaldson was driving his truck westbound on Highway 98 when he crashed through the fence of the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. 4-year-old Baylor Kirchgessner and his sister 6-year-old Addie Kirchgessner were killed.

Investigators conducted a thorough review of the case but ultimately determined that Donaldson had a seizure that caused the crash and that criminal charges could not be justified. Donaldson was taking medication for his neurological condition and his toxicology showed that he had taken the appropriate amount that day, said State Attorney Larry Basford.

Pandemic drives higher rental prices in Northwest Florida

Basford added that Donaldson had visited his doctor just a few days before the crash and the doctor confirmed that he was “perfectly fit” to carry on with his routine activities, including driving.

“We took our time to reach the right decision in this case,” Basford said.

He also offered condolences to Baylor and Addie’s parents.

“Most of us have children. This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Basford said. “I cannot begin to comprehend the grief and the loss experienced by the parents of these two children. But I can assure the magnitude of this tragedy was not lost on us. I continue to hold the parents in my prayers.”

At times the State Attorney’s Office and the Panama City Beach police department were criticized for the amount of time it took to close the investigation.

“We can do this right or we can do this fast. We will choose accuracy over speed every time,” said J.R. Talamantez, the chief of the Panama City Beach Police Department. “Not every tragedy is a criminal case. We applied every bit of our heart to this investigation.”

Basford said that despite this tragedy Donaldson could apply to have his driving privileges reinstated next week.

“And our office will not be able to prevent that,” Basford said. He added that he is petitioning state leaders to change the law involving drivers who are prone to have seizures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two male teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested last night for robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. The arrest came after a pursuit involving the Air One helicopter, according to Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 800 block of Sumner Avenue around 7:19 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Panama City, FL
City
Coconut Creek, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman killed in fire at Pensacola homeless encampment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one woman has died from a fire at Palafox and Hickory streets. Escambia County Deputies are investigating a fire that broke out on Jan. 19 at a homeless encampment in Pensacola. One man was also injured in the fire but is expected […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

One person injured in Fairhope shooting

UPDATE (7:42 p.m.): Fairhope Police say a man was shot on Wilson Lane, but the extent of his injuries are unknown as of Wednesday night. Lt. Shane Nolte tells us they can’t comment on a suspect at this time, but they hope to release additional information Thursday. “It was one of those nights where you […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in Mobile for trafficking cocaine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man was arrested on Tuesday, Jan 18 midtown Mobile for trafficking cocaine. Kenneth Hall, 43, was stopped by MPD for a traffic stop near Government and Ann Street, according to a news release. Mobile Police said they detained Hall and took inventory of the vehicle he was […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wmbb#State#Baylor
WKRG News 5

Semmes man charged after shooting victim in hand, claims self defense

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested after he shot a man during an argument on Timber Woods Drive in Semmes. Adam Lamarand was charged with second-degree assault after investigators found a gun that was used to shoot the victim, William Wayne Dearmen. Deputies determined that the shooting happened after Lamarand drove to […]
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Reward offered in unsolved Okaloosa County killing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8,000 reward is being offered for helpful information in the unsolved murder of Christopher Menzies. Menzies was found shot to death in the eastbound lane of HWY 98 on Okaloosa Island on December 22, 2021. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Menzies left work in Miramar Beach around […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said the two other Marines […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police seize nearly $260,000 worth of Marijuana

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department announced in a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18 that the Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 86 pounds of marijuana during an investigation. In addition to the 86 pounds of Marijuana, THC edibles, pre-rolled blunts, THC vapes and carts were seized, amounting […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy