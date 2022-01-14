Stem Holdings Sees Cannabis Earnings Rise, Aims For Positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, today announced the quantity of shares repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2021, as well as the first payment being made for the previously issued dividend. According to the update, the company repurchased approximately $800K worth of stock made up of 155,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $5.12 per share throughout the three months preceding Dec. 31, 2021. This was part of SRAX’s $10 million share buyback program announced on Aug. 17, 2021. “We continue to optimize our cap table and return value to our shareholders,” said Christopher Miglino, founder and CEO of SRAX. “This quarter we re-filed our already existing shelf. This allowed us to eliminate our At The Market filing (‘ATM’) and the costs associated with it. We will continue to look for opportunities to reward our shareholders.”

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO