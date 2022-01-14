ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stem Holdings Sees Cannabis Earnings Rise, Aims For Positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2022

By Nicolas Jose Rodriguez
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
After the market closed on Thursday, Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:STMH) (CSE:STEM), a publicly-traded U.S. cannabis company, reported its financial results for the 2021 fiscal year ending in September with revenue totaling $41.8 million. This was an increase of 155% versus the 2020 fiscal year revenue of $16.4 million. Highlights...

