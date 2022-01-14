ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White Tribute Movie to Air on Her 100th Birthday

 5 days ago

A movie about the life of the late Betty White will premiere on what would have been her 100th birthday, January 17. The film will celebrate highlights from the trailblazer’s nearly eight-decade-long career.

