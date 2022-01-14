ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Here’s Who the Killer Is in ‘Scream 5’ & Who Was Still Alive in the End—There’s a Big Twist

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKC2N_0dm8hpwL00

Warning: Scream 5 spoilers ahead. Since the fifth movie was announced, fans have been dying to know: Who is the killer in Scream 5 and who dies in the end?

The Scream franchise, created by direct Wes Craven, in 1996 with the original Scream . The movie followed Sidney Prescott, a high school senior in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, who becomes the target of a mysterious killer in a Halloween costume known as Ghostface. The film—which sees Sidney investigate the murders with the help of town police officer Dewey Riley and local reporter Gale Weathers—went on to gross more than $173 million worldwide and is the second highest-grossing slasher movie of all time after 2018’s Halloween . The movie—which is based on The Gainesville Ripper, a.k.a. Danny Rolling, a serial killer who murdered five students in Gainesville, Florida, over the four days in August 1990—also went led to the release of four sequels: 1997’s Scream 2 , 2000’s Scream 3 , 2011’s Scream 4 and 2022’s Scream 5 (also known as just Scream .)



Watch ‘Scream’ $0+


Buy Now

Scream 5, which premiered on January 14, 2022, is the first Scream movie not directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015. The movie sees the return of Sidney Prescott ( Neve Campbell ), Gale Weathers ( Courteney Cox ) and Dewy Riley ( David Arquette ) as they investigate a recent series of murders committed by a new Ghostface. The film also introduces Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter and more actors as new characters who are haunted by Ghostface more than decade after the events of Scream 4 .

In an interview with Yahoo in January 2022, Campbell revealed why she was “hesitant” to film a fifth Scream movie. “I was just feeling hesitant about making this movie without Wes Craven,” she said. “I mean, he was the master of these movies. He’s responsible for this incredible franchise and for why they are as good as they are.” She continued, “[Directors] Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] had reached out to us prior to our deciding to make the movie and expressed that they are directors because of Wes Craven, and they made Ready or Not because of the Scream movies and that they literally were tickled pink to be asked to direct this installment. Ready or Not was amazing, and I realized these are the guys for it. And I think they really wanted to honor Wes’s legacy in the right way. So it felt worth it.”

So who is the killer in Scream 5 and who is still alive at the end of the movie? Read on for who the killer is in the new Scream and who from the original characters survives the massacre.

Who is the killer in Scream 5 ?

Who is the killer of Scream 5 ? Read on for who the killer—or killers—are in the new Scream movie.

Amber Freeman

Amber is the first killer revealed in Scream 5 . Amber, the best friend of Tara, unmasks herself as Ghostface at the end of Scream 5 during a party at her home, which is the old house of Stu Macher and where Stu and Billy Loomis, the original killers from Scream , were killed at the end of the first movie. Amber reveals that she’s the killer after Tara, Sam and Richie—who are on their way to Modesto, California, to escape Ghostface and Woodsboro—stop at her party to pick up Tara’s spare inhaler, which they think she left behind at the hospital. When they arrive, Amber—with the help of Richie—stop the party and force almost every out. As the guests leave, Richie tells that he “saved their lives.” As the group looks for Tara’s inhaler, Ghostface appears and attacks Mindy, one of the last guests at the party. With the help of Sam, Mindy escapes, which is when Liv returns to the party with blood on her hands and news that she’d found Chad stabbed and wounded outside. As they argue over who’s the killer, Amber reveals that she’s Ghostface and shoots and kills Liv. She then runs outside pretends that she was wounded by Ghostface to lure Sidney and Gale, who tracked Sam’s care in case she was in danger, to Amber’s house. When Sidney and Gale don’t believe that she’s Ghostface’s victim, Amber shoots Gale and runs back inside.

Richie Kirsch

Richie is the second killer revealed in Scream 5. He unmasks himself as the second Ghostface after Sidney runs into Amber’s house after she shoots Gale. As she open random doors, she finds Richie, who tells her that he’s hiding from Ghostface, who attacks her from behind. Ghostface and Sidney throw themselves off the railing of the second floor onto the ground floor, where Sam finds them and holds a gun to Ghostface. Richie runs down the stairs to tell Sam that he’s happy to see her alive before he stabs her and reveals that he’s the second Ghostface and Amber’s accomplice. Amber and Richie take Sam, Sidney and Gale into the kitchen, where they plan to kill them. Amber and Richie reveal that they’re a couple after meeting on a Reddit for the Stab movies. They decided to become Ghostface after how disappointed they were in the last Stab movie, Stab 8 , which led them to don the masks and go on a killing spree as “source material” for a new and better Stab movie. Amber also reveals that she became obsessed with the real story behind the Stab movies after her family moved into the sam house as Stu Macher. Richie tells Sam that he lied when he said he had never seen the Stab movies and laughs at how Dewy identified him from the beginning as the killer because he’s Sam’s “love interest” and their short time together.

When Amber goes to find Tara, who was last seen tied up in a closet, Sam reveals that she untied her. Tara, Sidney and Gale fight in the kitchen, as Sam and Richie brawl foyer. During their fight, Sidney and Gale pour alcohol on Amber before Gale shoots her. After Gale shoots Amber, she stumbles on the gas stove behind her and lights herself on fire due to the alcohol on her body and clothes. Out in the foyer, Sam and Richie wrestle with one another before Sam takes a knife and tabs Richie through the neck, telling him not to mess with the daughter of a serial killer. (Earlier in Scream 5 , Sam revealed that she’s illegitimate the daughter of Billy Lumis, the original Scream killer.) Sam continues to stab Richie until Sidney and Gale join her and tell her that the killer always comes back, which leads Sam to shoot Richie in the head. After she shoots Richie, a burnt Amber runs out from the kitchen before she’s shot and killed by Tara. The movie ends with Amber and Richie dead, as Tara, Chad and Mindy—who survive their Ghostface injuries—are wheeled out to ambulances by paramedics. As Sidney and Gale say goodbye to Sam, Gale reveals that she doesn’t plan to write another book about the events of Scream 5 , but instead wants to write a biography about Dewy, her love interest from the Scream movies, who is killed by Amber as Ghostface earlier in the film.

Scream and Scream 2 are available to stream on Peacock . Here’s how to watch them for free.



Watch ‘Scream’ $0+


Buy Now

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0dm8hpwL00

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

David Arquette’s Net Worth Is Huge—Here’s How It Compares to His ‘Scream’ Co-Star & Ex Courteney Cox

It’s been over 25 years since Scream, yet David Arquette’s net worth is still benefitting from his time in the slasher film franchise. In fact, his salary has only continued to grow with each new Scream movie—and the same can be said for the latest installment. Buy ‘Scream’ Tickets at Fandango $13.69+ Buy Now Before rising to prominence with Scream, Arquette—who was born in September 1971—was raised in a commune near Bentonville, Virginia. Arquette‘s mother Brenda worked as a therapist, actress, poet and acting instructor, while his father Lewis was an actor. He grew up with four siblings: Patricia, Rosanna, Alexis and Richmond, who...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Neve Campbell’s Net Worth Includes Her Original ‘Scream’ Salary—Here’s What She Made Then Vs. Now

Scream queen. Over 25 years after becoming a global sensation thanks to Scream, Neve Campbell’s net worth has continued to thrive. But her salary over the years for each of the Scream movies might surprise you. Buy ‘Scream’ Tickets at Fandango $13.69+ Buy Now Long before starring in Scream, Campbell—whose full name is Neve Adrianne Campbell—was born in October 1973 in Guelph, Ontario. She grew up in the Canadian town alongside her three brothers Christian, Alex and Damian. Her mother Marnie was a yoga instructor and psychologist from Amsterdam, while her father Gerry immigrated from Glasgow, Scotland to Canada to teach high school drama classes. While...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Courteney Cox & David Arquette Divorced & Where They Stand Now

Since their split, fans have wondered why Courteney Cox and David Arquette divorced and where they are now after starring in five Scream movies. Courteney and David met on the set of 1996’s Scream, in which they played love interests Gale Weathers and Dewy Riley. We “fell in love on the first, hated each other on the second, got married right before the third and…what are you talking about, what’s wrong? Is there some news about us?” Courteney told ABC News in 2011. In an interview with People in 2009, David revealed that he and Courteney met at a pre-party before...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Collider

'Scream' Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who In the Horror Franchise's Newest Movie

Do you like scary movies? If your answer is yes, then you are probably pumped to watch the newest Scream. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (collectively known as Radio Silence), the movie is the fifth installment of the franchise started in 1996 with the Wes Craven picture of the same name. A blast from start to finish and full of scares capable of waking the dead, the 1996 Scream breathed new life into the slasher sub-genre and introduced a brand-new killer to the horror monsters’ hall of fame: the mysterious Ghostface, whose real identity changes from movie to movie.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

David Arquette’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christina McLarty, Plus His Marriage To Courteney Cox

Here we break down everything to know about David Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife, Courtney Cox. David Arquette, 50, is an actor, director, producer, and former professional wrestler who’s perhaps best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the 1996 slasher flick Scream. In addition to his star turn in that film (and the subsequent Scream installments within the franchise), the Virginia native also appeared in popular film and TV like 1999’s Never Been Kissed and the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Courteney Cox’s Net Worth Reveals What She Makes For ‘Scream’ Compared to ‘Friends’

If you want to know how much of Courteney Cox’s net worth includes what made on friends Friends—and its HBO Max reunion—you’ve come to right place. Allow us to dive into what to know about Courteney Cox’s net worth and her salary for Friends, Scream and more Hollywood franchises ahead. Cox started acting career with a taste of fame in small television roles, like the 80’s sitcom Family Ties, where she starred as none other than Michael J. Fox’s character Alex P. Keaton’s girlfriend, Lauren Miller. And in the music world, fans also saw Cox as Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 music video...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Courteney Cox
POPSUGAR

The Identity of Scream's New Killer Was Kept a Secret Even From the Cast

Despite several films spanning several decades, the central question of Scream remains quite simple: who's behind the mask? In each installment, the answer is complicated and typically involves an unforeseeable twist. (It's the boyfriend! And the boyfriend's friend! It's the deceased boyfriend's scorned mom!) But over time, audiences got savvier, and for their upcoming fifth film, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett came up with a solution.
MOVIES
Variety

Remembering Peter Bogdanovich, a Storyteller Who Kept Old Hollywood’s Memory Alive

Peter Bogdanovich was born too late, but also at just the right time. The 82-year-old film critic, historian, advocate and maker, who died Thursday, first blinked his eyes in 1939, the year Alfred Hitchcock moved to Hollywood, Mr. Smith went to Washington and John Ford made “Stagecoach.” He’d surely love to have worked during the 50-year “Golden Age” he identified as 1912-1962. And though he is most closely associated with the New Hollywood movement of the late ’60s and ’70s, his filmography feels anything but modern. Bogdanovich’s two best films, “The Last Picture Show” (1971) and “Paper Moon” (1973) were shot in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

The Real-Life Serial Killer Who Inspired the ‘Scream’ Movies

American history is filled with trailblazers, from Thomas Edison and Henry Ford to Albert Einstein and the Wright Brothers. According to Discovery+’s “Shock Docs” true-crime series, we should presumably add to that illustrious list paranormal expert Steve Shippy and “world renowned psychic medium” Cindy Kaza, who after conversing with serial killer Ed Gein in this past April’s Ed Gein: The Real Psycho now attempt to chat with another famous fiend who inspired a popular horror movie franchise—Danny Rolling, aka the Gainesville Ripper—in Scream: The True Story (Jan. 14). Armed with a variety of ghost-detecting gizmos and Kaza’s preternatural abilities, they “speak” with the deceased and cleanse haunted abodes of demonic energy, along the way helping both the living and the dead transcend their lingering trauma. They’re pioneers in the field of supernatural investigation—provided, of course, that one believes the abject hokum they’re hawking.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Tragedy of Hollywood’s Insufferable Smugness

In 2006, George Clooney won the Academy Award for Supporting Actor for his movie Syriana. He started his speech with an attempt at self-deprecating humor about his name becoming synonymous with winning an Oscar, playing the role of Batman, and winning People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” He went on to praise Hollywood celebrities for leading the dialogue on the AIDS crisis and civil rights, and making Hattie McDaniel the first Black person to win an Oscar. He ended by expressing his pride in being as out of touch with the rest of the world as Hollywood celebrities are accused of being, because, he argued, that distance allowed Hollywood to achieve progress in areas where the world hadn't caught up.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#The Killer#The Scream#Yahoo#Campbell
PopSugar

Obsessed With the New Scream's End-Credits Song? Here's the Complete Soundtrack

Scream 5, the highly anticipated fifth installation of the popular '90s horror movie franchise, features a diverse soundtrack filled with songs that perfectly contribute to the overall tone of the film. Regardless of the scene, each song has a purpose and adds depth to what is unfolding on screen, which has made viewers eager to know what songs were in the soundtrack.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Pot Stirrer Has a ‘Killer’ Night in Store

Daytime fave heads to primetime in a chilling LMN premiere. We have exciting news to share for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sean Kanan (Deacon). The CBS soap vet will be turning up in a new LMN (Lifetime Movie Network) premiere this weekend. On Friday, January 21, at 8pm, Kanan will appear in the role of Earl in Killer Ambition alongside Jonathan Stoddard (The Young and the Restless, young John), Tahnee Harrison, Carrie Schroeder and Monique Parent.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy