Butler vs. Georgetown: Beyond the Box Score

Friars To Host Georgetown On January 20: The Friars will host Georgetown on Thursday, January 20 at 5:00 p.m. on FS1. Providence and Georgetown have met 77 times in school history, with all but two meetings coming since the formation of the BIG EAST Conference in 1979. The Hoyas lead the all-time series, 47-30. Georgetown won the first meeting, 77-51, in Providence in 1956, before the Friars took a rematch in Providence, 83-56, in 1959. The Hoyas hold a 25-9 advantage in Washington, D.C. In Providence, the Friars lead, 19-15. The teams have met nine times on a neutral court, with Georgetown holding a 7-2 advantage. One of those two Friar wins was in the 1987 NCAA Tournament. PC earned an 88-73 victory that sent the team to its second Final Four appearance. In the only game between the two teams last season, Georgetown defeated the Friars, 73-72, on January 30, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The last time the two teams met in Providence, the Friars earned a 76-60 win on December 31, 2019.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO