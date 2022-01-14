ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler vs. Georgetown: Beyond the Box Score

By Staff Editorial
thebutlercollegian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Harris gets in his defensive stance against Xavier’s Paul Scruggs in Butler’s loss on Jan. 7. Harris scored nine points and dished out two assists in Butler’s win over Georgetown on Jan. 13. Photo by Francie Wilson. The Butler men’s basketball team defeated Georgetown on...

thebutlercollegian.com

Wyoming News

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Current: Three seed, facing Wagner Last week: Six seed Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue. He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
Person
Aminu Mohammed
Person
Lavall Jordan
Person
Chuck Harris
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Clemson

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 91-78 win over Clemson on Tuesday in the Carrier Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse basketball vs. Clemson box score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse makes all the big...
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
bigeastcoastbias.com

Butler vs. UConn: Preview, how to watch, odds

The Uconn Huskies are back in action on Tuesday night. The 11-4 Huskies, 2-2 in Big East play, welcome the Butler Bulldogs to town. This begins a rapid-fire two-game-in-three-days sequence for these two squads. BU looked listless in the 82-42 decapitating they ate against Villanova on Sunday. Last we saw UConn though they defeated St. John’s in OT last Wednesday. They’ve been back and forth the past few weeks but they’re hoping to coalesce this time around.
WNCT

Miami builds 27-point halftime lead, cruises past UNC 85-57

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 25 points, Sam Waardenburg set a career high with 21 points and Miami led by 27 points at halftime en route to an 85-57 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes ended a five-game losing streak in the series with their largest margin of victory […]
insidepacksports.com

BOX SCORE: Virginia Tech 62, State 59

Here are the stats from NC State's 62-59 home loss to Virginia Tech. Inside Pack Sports is an independent site and is not affiliated with North Carolina State University. ©2022 Inside Pack Sports. All rights reserved.
friars.com

No. 21 Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. Georgetown

Friars To Host Georgetown On January 20: The Friars will host Georgetown on Thursday, January 20 at 5:00 p.m. on FS1. Providence and Georgetown have met 77 times in school history, with all but two meetings coming since the formation of the BIG EAST Conference in 1979. The Hoyas lead the all-time series, 47-30. Georgetown won the first meeting, 77-51, in Providence in 1956, before the Friars took a rematch in Providence, 83-56, in 1959. The Hoyas hold a 25-9 advantage in Washington, D.C. In Providence, the Friars lead, 19-15. The teams have met nine times on a neutral court, with Georgetown holding a 7-2 advantage. One of those two Friar wins was in the 1987 NCAA Tournament. PC earned an 88-73 victory that sent the team to its second Final Four appearance. In the only game between the two teams last season, Georgetown defeated the Friars, 73-72, on January 30, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The last time the two teams met in Providence, the Friars earned a 76-60 win on December 31, 2019.
