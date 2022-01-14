Rogers nets 25 points, (7) Bees control Eagles
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In the opening game of the sixth annual East Fairmont Classic high school basketball tournament, the host took care of business against Braxton County.
The Bees got off to a hot start picking up a 15 point lead off the bat in the first quarter.
East Fairmont held Braxton County to just nine points in the first half.
The Bees continued the scoring and picked up a 65-30 win. Kenly Rogers led the Bees with 25 points, Halie Lambert added 10 points.
The seventh ranked East crew is now 7-2 on the season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 0