Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19

By Finn Hoogensen
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson announced Friday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yesterday afternoon, I began experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms,” Hinson said in a statement. “I took a COVID-19 test and the results were positive.”

Hinson, who represents Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, said she is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Hinson said she will follow CDC guidance and isolate, while continuing to work remotely in Washington, D.C.

“My team and I will continue working around the clock for Iowans and I look forward to being back at work, in-person, soon,” Hinson said.

Hinson previously tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020.

