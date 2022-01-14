Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson announced Friday she has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Yesterday afternoon, I began experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms,” Hinson said in a statement. “I took a COVID-19 test and the results were positive.”
Hinson, who represents Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, said she is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Hinson said she will follow CDC guidance and isolate, while continuing to work remotely in Washington, D.C.
“My team and I will continue working around the clock for Iowans and I look forward to being back at work, in-person, soon,” Hinson said.
Hinson previously tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0