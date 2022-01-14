ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

High water, debris shut down Canby Ferry

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYTxe_0dm8em9500

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials shut down the Canby Ferry Friday, citing the danger posed by high water after days of heavy rain and snowmelt.

Crews disconnected a cable after rain and snowmelt led to debris accumulating, officials said.

The ferry is closed until at least Wednesday and will be reopened after a cable is reconnected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

No rain? No problem, at least not at the moment

It has been quiet for more than a week, with a whopping .30 inches of rain since Jan. 8. Oregon has seen two dry weekends in a row, and we are on a three-day stretch of no rain. That doesn't sound like much if it was the summer, but we are in the middle of January, which is one of the wettest months that we have out here.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy