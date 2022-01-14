High water, debris shut down Canby Ferry
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials shut down the Canby Ferry Friday, citing the danger posed by high water after days of heavy rain and snowmelt.
Crews disconnected a cable after rain and snowmelt led to debris accumulating, officials said.
The ferry is closed until at least Wednesday and will be reopened after a cable is reconnected.
