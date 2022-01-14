ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Historic firehouse in the heart of Newport sells for more than $3 million

By Newport Daily News
 5 days ago

NEWPORT — A historic firehouse in the city that dates back to the 19th century recently sold for more than $3 million.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty on Friday announced the sale of Fire Station No. 1 at 25 Mill St.

More: Newport County real estate: Another million-dollar sale in Middletown tops transactions

More: RI luxury homes market dominated by Newport County sales in 2021

The iconic building, located in the heart of downtown, sold for $3.05 million. Michelle Drum and Kate Rooney of Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty represented the sellers. The buyer was represented by Tom Rao of Hogan Associates.

Built in 1885, the fire station has been restored to include functioning barn doors, decorative shingling, oversized windows, a brass fire pole, and a 65-foot tall lookout tower, the highest private viewing spot in Newport.

More: Newport County's 2021 real estate market was hot. We asked Realtors what to expect in 2022.

With multiple potential uses, the 6,000-square-foot building currently includes an apartment, showroom, office space, and rooftop deck overlooking the harbor and Queen Anne Square area.

"This buyer knew exactly what he wanted - a unique showstopper in Newport’s Historic Hill neighborhood," Rao said in a prepared statement. "Fire Station No. 1 struck a chord with him immediately, and the deal came together in a matter of days. As a Historic Hill resident, I was thrilled to be involved in the transfer of this iconic property."

According to online tax records , the assessment for 25 Mill St. is $1,255,200.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Historic firehouse in the heart of Newport sells for more than $3 million

