Scream Writer Confirms Original Plans for Scream 5 & 6

Later this week, millions of Scream fans will finally be able to add a new entry to their obligatory rankings, something that once seemed unlikely due to both the underwhelming box office of 2011's Scream 4 and the 2015 death of Wes Craven, who had helmed all entries. Who would dare make a new film without him, especially since ticket sales seemed to prove fans had moved on? But despite its box office misfortunes, Scream 4's popularity has grown over the years, with some (not me) claiming it's actually the best sequel. That renewed interest has kept the franchise afloat, enough for Paramount to snap up the rights and - thankfully, instead of a remake - press forward with a fifth entry, which reteams the core cast of Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox (and yes, of course, Roger Jackson as the voice of Ghostface) for yet another adventure in Woodsboro.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO