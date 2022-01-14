ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

'I defended myself using my firearm': Man describes fatal shooting in Shrewsbury Township

By Dylan Segelbaum, York Daily Record
 5 days ago

A man reported in court documents that he acted in self-defense when he pulled the trigger during an altercation earlier this week near Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury Township .

In a petition for an emergency protection-from-abuse order, the man wrote that James Lynch Sr., 57, of Shrewsbury Township, attacked him at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. He said he was in his vehicle with his son.

Next, the man reported, Lynch “went for a firearm on his person.”

“I defended myself using my firearm killing Jim Lynch,” the man said. “I was held and released by the State Police with no charges.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAsdf_0dm8e3hl00

The York Daily Record/Sunday News is not identifying the man, 51, of Codorus Township, because he has not been charged with a crime. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

The man asked for the protective order after reporting that one of Lynch’s family members repeatedly made threats such as stating, “I know where you live and I will shoot you in the head.” No charges have been filed.

District Judge Keith Albright on Wednesday denied the request, stating that he had found “it is not necessary to issue a protective order and the petition for emergency relief is denied.”

Under Pennsylvania law, people without a connection such as being current or former intimate partners cannot obtain protective orders.

The Pennsylvania State Police reported that the two men knew each other and “engaged in a verbal altercation” at the intersection of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue.

Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

According to his obituary , Lynch was a father of four and grandfather who owned and operated a concrete business. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and boating.

Kyle King, a spokesperson for the York County District Attorney’s Office, referred questions about the investigation to police.

A police spokesperson, Trooper Kevin Kochka, declined on Thursday to answer follow-up questions.

“As I explained, when I can provide information I will,” Kochka said in an email. “The questions that you are asking will not be able to be answered as they are all part of the investigation.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call (717) 428-1011.

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

