PennDOT lifts speed, vehicle restrictions on Pocono highways

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted the restrictions placed on highways in the Poconos and surrounding regions during this winter storm.

PennDOT had imposed 45 mph speed limits on Interstate 80 and other highways, and restricted certain types of vehicles from roadways Sunday into Monday.

Additional travel information can be found at 511pa.com , on the 511PA app and on regional Twitter accounts such as @511PANortheast (Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Poconos) and @511PAAllentown (Lehigh Valley).

