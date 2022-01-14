ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

PennDOT lifts speed, vehicle restrictions on Pocono highways

By Kathryne Rubright, Pocono Record
 7 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted the restrictions placed on highways in the Poconos and surrounding regions during this winter storm.

PennDOT had imposed 45 mph speed limits on Interstate 80 and other highways, and restricted certain types of vehicles from roadways Sunday into Monday.

More: Snow will follow bitter cold this weekend. How much can the Poconos expect?

Winter resources: Cold weather shelters, hot meals and more

Additional travel information can be found at 511pa.com , on the 511PA app and on regional Twitter accounts such as @511PANortheast (Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Poconos) and @511PAAllentown (Lehigh Valley).

Kathryne Rubright is a reporter covering the environment, northeast Pa. politics, and local news. She is based at the Pocono Record. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: PennDOT lifts speed, vehicle restrictions on Pocono highways

Comments / 5

Diesel Demon
6d ago

No matter how old you are you still get excited about the snow. atleast I do. empty parking lots make the best spots for snow and soot donuts lol

Reply
2
 

Stroudsburg, PA
