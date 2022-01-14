Family of married SDPD detectives killed in wrong-way crash files legal claim

SAN DIEGO — The family of a San Diego police detective who was killed, along with her husband, in a wrong-way crash last year has filed a $10 million legal claim against the city.

Detective Jamie Huntley-Park, 33, and her husband and fellow detective Ryan Park, 32, were killed June 4 when they were struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro. The wrong-way driver, Sandra Daniels, was also killed in the head-on crash.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune , the family claims the City of San Diego was responsible in part because the couple were occupants in a city-owned and insured vehicle.

“City is responsible for (i) roadway design signage, (ii) insurance for the vehicle and (iii) negligent maintenance of (the) vehicle,” the claim states.

The two-page complaint, dated last month, was filed by Huntley’s parents Ed Thomas and Cherisse Huntley of La Jolla. In the filing, the U-T reports the family is seeking “a payment for UIM (uninsured motorist) coverage under city’s self-insurance of the vehicle, as well as claims for negligent maintenance and for roadway design (and) dangerous condition.”

Jamie, who worked in SDPD’s Southern Division, and Ryan, with the Homicide Unit, were following up on a tip for one of Jamie’s cases on the day of the deadly crash, according to San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit . Hired as police recruits on the same day just over nine years ago, they were promoted to detective on the same day in 2017, which then turned into love after meeting during police academy. When both made detective, they were married.

The Associated Press and FOX 5’s Matt Meyer contributed to this report.

